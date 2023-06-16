Ralph Gardner Jr.: A toast — Happy (70th) Birthday to me

GHENT, N.Y. — As regards birthdays I adhere to two general rules. One should observe them.
When life offers an excuse to celebrate you should seize it. And secondly, at your birthday bash you should give a toast. It’s a way of offering gratitude. By the way, these edicts apply not just to birthdays but also to Thanksgiving feasts, Christmas dinners and any and every holiday celebration.
I suspect I inherited the impulse from my mother. She was always looking for opportunities to throw parties. If our 16mm home movies are even more glacial and boring than the typical family’s that’s because they’re inundated, year after year, with footage of Nellie’s four children’s birthday parties. She even threw them for her dog.
My favorites were my mother’s Halloween parties, held each year at a different New York City Schrafft’s. Different because the traumatized staff at the previous Halloween location banned our return.
My mother couldn’t control her own children let alone their classmates of various ages. All four school grades were invited and, on one memorable occasion, handed out inflatable Flintstones clubs as they walked through the door.
What could possibly go wrong? The event quickly devolved into a scene reminiscent of "Lord of the Flies" with older children gleefully clubbing younger ones, my parents and perhaps a single hapless babysitter serving as the only adult supervision.
But that wasn’t even the best part of our Halloween parties. It goes pretty much without saying that any event that involves dozens of children sitting at long tables heaped with burgers and fries, and without dedicated law enforcement, will devolve into an epic food fight.
We eventually outgrew these annual rituals, though it required the generous intervention of Doug Tishman, a seventh grade classmate, to make us realize it was time. Doug announced his arrival at the fete, held at a Longchamps restaurant in midtown, by detonating a cherry bomb and burning a hole in the carpet.
By that point we’d ben banished from Schrafft’s for life. Word of our misbehavior must have disseminated, probably through corporate memo, to all their Manhattan locations. The next Halloween our parents cancelled the party entirely and bought us a color TV set to assuage our disappointment. An era had ended.
I don’t raise the specter of birthday and special occasion parties from the distant past randomly, gratuitously. I have a big one coming up. Indeed, by the time you read this column — if you haven’t already shrewdly skipped it — the party will have occurred at our home, hopefully with less damage than we inflicted at Schrafft’s.
I’m even considering reciting this story in place of a toast. My toasts, I fear, aren’t as good as they once were. I doubt that’s age-related. It’s more that they succumb to the vices of self-indulgence, 80 proof vodka and the desire of a mediocre mind to shoot for poetry.
Were I to make a toast — and I might yet — it would include thanking my spouse for 16,316 days of happiness (that’s 44.7 years) and for our two generous, kind, politically engaged and self-supporting children.
Their husbands, too. I don’t envy them having been airdropped into this tight-knit family. If it’s any consolation we put a premium on doing one’s own thing, whatever that happens to be within the loose-fitting bounds of civilized behavior. We’re less concerned that they strictly adhere to the rule of law than whatever their passion they don’t make an inordinate amount of noise and commotion pursuing it.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the family’s two newest members — the twins Aggie and Faye, Faye and Aggie. It might be premature to pass verdict on their personalities since their combined age is 10 months. But they seem to be personable creatures. They mostly sleep through the night, cry only when they’re hungry or in discomfort, and seem well on their way to crafting toasts of their own in a few years time.
My mother said she felt 16 even when bed-ridden in her 90s. There was good reason for this. She only had one foot tethered to reality in the best of times. How many people do you know that would come away from throwing a party that required scraping food off the walls convinced she did a great job because everyone had a good time?
You probably think I’m making this up. So I’d like to cite her diary for Saturday, October 26th, 1963: “Then I went to Schrafft’s where we had the party. We had 45 children there, all boys. First, I had a puppet show for them. Then they had lunch, sandwiches, Halloween cake, ice cream and Coke or milk. Afterwards, they went wild, I’ve never seen anything like it. Ralph [that’s my father not me] said that he should have notified Life magazine to take pictures. It was unbelievable. They threw ice cream on the drapes and each other. They had a terrific time, though I was at my wit’s end.”
I don’t feel 16. But I also don’t quite feel 70. And when I do, I thus far feel good about reaching this age. I’m optimistic.
I feel my best work lies ahead; perhaps I’ve inherited more of my mother’s self-delusion than I care to admit. My body remains reasonably intact. Thanks to my spouse and children and nature’s beauty I’m surrounded by love.
So as I raise a glass to my health and happiness I encourage you to do the same to yours. And throw yourself a party as soon as possible.