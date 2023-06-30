Ralph Gardner Jr.: In the wake of the flood, a few soggy books — and a long-overdue foundation repair

GHENT, N.Y. — After the flood.
For better or for worse. Whoever penned those words knew what he, or just as likely she, was talking about. The phrase also ran through my mind last weekend while my wife and I bailed out our basement.
We’ve enjoyed a felicitous marriage. And one of its hallmarks is a cellar that, until recently, remained bone dry no matter how much rain nature managed to conjure up. I’m reluctant to blame the developments on climate change, or climate change alone. The culprit is just as likely the balky crawl space under our sunroom. It’s part of an imperfect addition to our house that was constructed in the early 1980’s.
If you’ll allow me I’d like to step back for a moment to define our terms. We have two basements. There’s the hand dug old basement that dates to the house’s construction in the early 1800’s. My father claimed that he once found a stone in its depths with a date from the late 1700’s. I’ve never been able to locate it and my dad was known to exaggerate.
But that’s a trivial detail. The most important thing is that, with the exception of the occasional burst pipe, the old basement has remained as dry as the Sahara. That’s a good thing because you can’t believe the amount of furniture and family heirlooms we store there.
I’ve reached an age where I can no longer blame my foibles and failures on my parents. But my mother was the motivating force behind the '80’s addition and the basement below it. The crawl space where the recent leak, or rather torrent, sprang is off the so-called new basement.
As I said I shouldn’t blame my mother for things that happened four decades ago, especially since she’s no longer around to defend herself. But she had a tendency to hire people out of the yellow pages. I’m not blaming her contractor either but he was a kid, this was his first major job, and she’d fired her able architect over some disagreement — a normal occurrence since reality frequently failed to measure up to her fantasy-driven expectations.
The contractor even once confided that the existing house almost collapsed when he was excavating the foundation for the addition because he’d neglected to bolster the structure with support beams. I have no idea whether there’s any connection. But moisture has eaten away at the wood over the years and exposed parts of the crawl space to the outdoors.
We’re working to get that remedied. In the meantime, those holes would have seemed the most likely gateway for rainwater. But one of the contractor’s innovations was a different, intentional hole he bore into the cement’s foundation to run an electrical wire to the outdoor patio lights. That could also be a conduit. Finally, our leaders and gutters aren’t precisely waterproof and, given a deluge, have been known to call in sick.
Our current contractor — a man among men who can always be counted in an emergency — extended our drains away from the house in an effort to distract the water. They’re so long that they’ve become conversation pieces, recalling the flying buttresses on Notre Dame de Paris.
In any case, they’ve done nothing to deter the rain’s journey come a storm. And with each tempest the situation only grows worse, culminating in this week’s multiple downpours. It took us a couple of hours Saturday morning to dry the basement employing towels, various mops, fans and a dehumidifier.
I probably also ought to describe the new basement, at least its contents. My father had an author interview show on the radio for about a decade starting in the 1970s and received thousands of free books, both solicited and unsolicited. They now constitute a dated subterranean library that risked disaster if we couldn’t find some way to staunch the flooding.
The rains returned Saturday night and with them a new water event. That was both good news and bad news. Bad because it required me furiously to bail — as in scoop, not run for the hills — and good because of all the places the water could have been coming from I found the one place where it was. That contractor hole in the concrete foundation.
It’s remarkable how much H2O can usher through a small orifice. A substantial stream, a mini Niagara Falls. My wife had long since gone to bed. The marriage contract we signed long ago apparently didn’t include night work. So I was left to face the elements on my own.
One thing the experience has given me is compassion for those who face nature’s fury — floods, hurricanes, wildfires — more frequently and violently than we typically do in the Northeast. My weather apps, which I refreshed hourly, and the arrival of their forecast’s predicted thunder and lightning became the story of doom foretold.
The water came as fast as I ladled liquid using a dustbin and other devices into a large plastic storage container. Fortunately, the torrent ceased just as the trough was full and the old towels we’d been using to dam the threshold between the crawl space and the basement were saturated. I don’t know the Bible very well. But I felt like some biblical character, Job perhaps, facing the wrath of God. And standing my ground.
Our current contractor, now armed with my reconnaissance, returned shortly after dawn the following morning and plugged the hole and foundation with some sort of substance — it resembles both putty and cement — that in the following days of more rain has worked, relegating the deluge to the outdoors.
The only damage suffered — other than to my lower back from the exertion — was to a box of biographies of Horatio Alger that my father published in the 1960’s. Those at the bottom were soaked and had to be discarded. But the rest remain if any Horatio Alger fans have a loving, preferably waterproof, home for a few copies.