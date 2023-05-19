Ralph Gardner Jr.: It's wedding season for snapping turtles

GHENT, N.Y. — This hasn’t been a great spring for birdwatching, at least not at our house. So far I haven’t spotted a single Baltimore oriole or scarlet tanager, let alone the dozens of tiny colorful warblers that constitute caviar for birders.
I’m not sure what the problem is? Or even if there is one besides bad luck and the lack of willpower it takes to wait outdoors for long periods with your neck craned and your binoculars trained on the tree canopy. The hope is to spot a miniscule feathered creature that possesses an annoying habit of flitting from branch to branch, as warblers tend to do, and then flying off before you can even bring them into focus.
Maybe our avian friends were turned off by the recent cold and rain. During that crucial week or two when the birds return from their Central and even South American winter condos, and our oaks and maples hadn’t yet leafed out — making it easier to spot them — meteorological conditions were drawing the fair weather birder to the warmth of the fireplace rather than the wonders of nature.
By the time the rain stopped and the sun broke through the clouds it seemed the birds had gone into hiding or continued migrating further north. Also, the demands of spring chores severely limited the amount of time I could devote to anything other than cleaning up a long winter’s debris.
Yet none of that prevented me from taking my daily evening jaunt to our pond, a distance of approximately one football field from the house. You never know what you might spot there — multicolored wood ducks, a delicate grazing doe, wild columbine that blossomed overnight – or just as likely nothing at all.
But so what? Requiring novelty misses the point. The challenge in our overstimulated world is to still your senses, to discover beauty in the weeds and waving cattails. Only when you stop and quietly pay your respects does nature believe you can be trusted enough to share its secrets.
Having said that it didn’t require much stealth to discover the party at our pond last Sunday evening, and a beautiful early evening it was. I tiptoed up on the action because my experience is that the animal kingdom tends to be skittish, spotting you before you see it and flying off, running away or diving for cover in the instant it takes you to train your binoculars. I hate that.
At first I didn’t know what I was looking at. Something like a mound seemed to be protruding above the water’s surface. At one moment it appeared to be moving, at the next not at all. In the gathering dusk it blended almost seamlessly with the olive green pond and the trees that shade it. Yet at other moments it seemed to flash a paler color. Whatever it was it looked large.
Perhaps a goose or duck? Or one of our huge carp that hadn’t made it through the winter and was floating on the water’s surface? Or even something truly disturbing like a dead raccoon. But none of that made any sense because the creature’s subtle movements caused ripples in the otherwise still pond.
What’s more, whatever it was didn’t seem bothered by the commotion that our dog Wallie was causing along the water’s edge. Wallie has a distressing habit of trying to scare up frogs and snakes and then turning them into squeeze toys. The thing didn’t even dive below as I approached our dock, no more than 20 or 30 feet away.
The creature turned out to be two creatures — massive snapping turtles on their honeymoon. I’d stumbled upon their mating game, though it took me a while to realize that was what was going on. There were heads and tails involved and massive claws that one reptile seemed to be employing to maneuver the other into position. The pale things I’d spotted were the undersides of their shells as they flipped each other over, spun, tossed and nuzzled.
I’d go so far as to say humans could learn a thing or two about courtship from snapping turtle. Nobody seemed in any rush. The two prehistoric looking creatures were clearly living in the moment; though for a while one of them — would it be sexist to suggest the female? — seemed to be playing hard to get.
And nothing was capable of distracting them: neither Wallie mucking along the shore nor me impertinently gawking at them through my binoculars. I watched for about an hour, returned to the house and informed my daughter about the unfolding spectacle. After finishing feeding her twins infants and putting them to bed she also traveled to the pond and spent a good half hour watching the lovebirds. And still they weren’t done.
When I later mentioned to people what I’d seen their first reaction was less enchantment than dread. Do you really swim in that pond, they wanted to know? And even if you did, will you never do so again knowing it’s inhabited by monsters?
I’ve subsequently done substantial research on the subject — if you consider running the question “Are snapping turtles dangerous?” through a search engine. The answer is no. At least not if you encounter them in water. They tend to be fearful and paddle off into the depths as soon as they spot you. They only present danger if you find one on land and are foolish enough to try to pick it up. Their necks are surprisingly long and can deliver a nasty bite. I’ve swum with them for years without problems, though with a couple of our smaller resident snappers, not these mastodons.
If I happened upon the same newlyweds again I might opt for the pool instead. But by the next morning they’d disappeared without a trace. Except perhaps for the trail the female may have left in her wake as she lumbered off to lay her eggs in the woods.
That’s the thing about nature. You may go for days without seeing much of interest. Or you’ll chance upon something truly stunning. One thing’s for certain, however. You’ll miss out if you don’t show up at all.