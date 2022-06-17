These words by Winslow Homer in a letter to his brother Charles impressed me; they were written in 1895 on the eve of his 59th birthday and they’re part of a show of Homer’s work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that runs through the end of July: “The life that I have chosen gives me my full hours of enjoyment for the balance of my life. The sun will not rise, or set, without my notice, and thanks.”
They were reproduced on a wall panel accompanying a painting of the roiling ocean called “Maine Coast.” The panel went on to explain that after a career that took him from the battlefields of the Civil War, to England, the Adirondack Mountains and the Caribbean, Homer chose to spend the final decades of his life in Prouts Neck, Maine.
There he focused more fervently than ever on observing nature and the ocean in particular — committing its majesty, ferocity and eternity to canvas. I’ve seen a lot of Homer’s work. Much of it is beautiful; you’re not going to find a watercolor depicting fruit any finer than the show’s painting of ripe oranges that Homer executed in “The Bahamas.”
But when I think of Winslow Homer, my mind always conjures the same set of images, some of the best of them part of the permanent collection at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown. It’s his paintings of the sea. The most famous of them is “The Gulf Stream,” part of the Met’s permanent collection and the show’s inspiration. It’s an epic image of a black man facing his death as he sits on the splintered deck of his boat while sharks and an approaching water spout threaten.
As dramatic as the work is, it’s not among my favorites. Those that are depict the ocean, often absent any human subjects. That’s perhaps as it should be. In my most memorable encounters with the sea I’m almost uninvolved, a spectator. The ocean, especially when it’s rough, has the power to take you out of yourself, to put your humanity in perspective. That’s a beneficial experience to have at any stage of life, but perhaps best of all in those summing up decades when you can spot the exit in the distance but you’re not ready to leave the stage. As Homer obviously wasn’t.
His ocean paintings constitute the capstone of his career. You get the sense they’re the synthesis of everything the artist has learned, his skills never sharper. They’re the alchemy of paint and passion — the winter greens, greys, whites and blacks (but rarely blues) that coalesce when sky, sea and rocky coastline clash.
The Met Museum show’s message — at least the one its curators would have us take away — is Homer’s refusal to shy away from the conflicts of the day: slavery, reconstruction, colonialism, etc. We face no fewer or seemingly intractable problems today. War, political strife, climate catastrophe. If Homer’s sea paintings send any message it’s that we’re on our own and even overmatched. The only consolation they offer is that exoneration and grace lie in stilling our senses and observing nature ever more reverently.
Coincidentally, the night I saw the show I happened to be listening to the audio book of Thoreau’s “Walden.” I don’t mean to give the impression that I’m some sort of egghead. My requirement for books on tape is that they be in the public domain, in other words free, and sleep-inducing. Walden more than meets that challenge. But as I was dosing off I listened to his closely observed description of the water in Walden Pond.
I don’t know if Thoreau and Homer ever met — Homer was born just as transcendentalism, which preached the divinity of nature, with Thoreau among its leaders, was revolutionizing thought — but if they did they’d have had a lot to talk about. Here’s a snippet of Thoreau’s description of Walden Pond: “Walden is blue at one time and green at another, even from the same point of view. Lying between the earth and the heavens, it partakes of the color of both.”
I’m privileged to have a pond, though at one-third of an acre my hunch is that heaven and earth play differently on it than they do at Walden Pond. Thoreau measured his at sixty-one acres and half-a-mile long. Perhaps more significantly it’s “so remarkable for its depth,” the author said. Our pond is probably no deeper than ten or twelve feet.
Also affecting our pond is the fact that in early spring I poured a gallon of Aquashade, a blue food coloring, into it. That’s supposed to suppress weeds without harming the pond’s abundant wildlife. Thus far the results are mixed. The frogs, turtles, snakes and fish seem as prosperous as ever. Unfortunately, so do the weeds, if incrementally less so than they were in years past. That could also just be magical thinking.
And the water now has a bluish tint, something that I doubt Thoreau, or Homer for that matter, would have approved. The label promised the color would dissipate within three months.
But what the pond does continue to offer, as well as the woods that crowd around it and the clouds and sky above is the power to transcend yourself. Perhaps not quite as profoundly as an encounter with the ocean at Prouts Neck during a winter storm. But it works for me.