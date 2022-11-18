Ralph Gardner Jr.: When bears attack (bird feeders)

GHENT, N.Y. — I’m a rule breaker. Not in general but in one discreet aspect of country living: I fill my bird feeders starting in late September or early October.

Were I to heed the advice from numerous sources, including the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation, to whose weekly newsletter I subscribe, I wouldn’t hang my feeders until Dec. 1.

If you’ll allow me to quote from that esteemed authority: “DEC highly recommends that bird feeding activities cease by April 1 and resume November 30 if you live in bear country.” I’ve got a lot of thoughts on the subject, but the first one is to wonder whether or not I live in bear country?

The short answer is yes. Because we have bears. At least we have one bear that I’m familiar with. But I wouldn’t really describe our patch of Columbia County as bear country. It’s relatively flat. I associate bear country more with the Berkshires or the Catskills, with mountains and steep ravines.

(MassWildlife recommends those who "live in an area with bears" avoid bird feeders altogether, "as bears that find a bird feeder will often revisit that site, month after month, year after year.")

I’ve actually seen a bear on our property only once over the decades. And the bear wasn’t chasing me. I was chasing the bear.

Here’s what happened as best as I can recall. It was summertime and I was at the pool with friends; I’m not even sure if my children were born yet. And my wife, up at the house, shouts, “There’s a bear!” Or perhaps just “Bear!”

So I rushed up the path to the house and spotted the beast along our tree line. It was an extremely attractive creature, not especially large, but no cub either. Perhaps it’s just because I’m a city kid but it reminded me of those unaffordable oversized Steiff animals that FAO Schwarz used to display in its lobby.

I started to run after it to get a better look as it lumbered off into the woods, looking over its shoulder to make sure I wasn’t gaining on it. The bear didn’t seem especially stressed, though it was probably more terrified of me than I was of it.

Back to the bird feeders. No DEC is going to tell me when I can hang my feeders even though they claim that, “Bear nuisance complaint records reveal that at certain times of the year, bird feeders are involved in over 80 percent of the bear problems around homes.”

By the way the boldface is theirs, not mine, as if they were addressing me personally, trying to shame me. And lest I doubt them, the DEC website includes photographs of bears mauling feeders.

Well, yeah. Bears gotta live, too, and they’re apparently especially ravenous around this time of year. They’re carbo-loading before they hibernate for the winter. And why scrounge through somebody’s garbage, or only their garbage, when they can avail themselves of high-quality sunflower seed whose price has, by the way, gone through the roof?

I’m more than well aware of bears’ disregard for personal property. One autumn morning a few years back I awoke to find my feeders reduced to rubble. All that remained of a beautiful sumac red ceramic egg-shaped feeder made by the J. Schatz company were assorted shards. A second, limited edition Schatz egg bird feeder in purple was also destroyed. But I managed to find most of the pieces of that one and glue it back together so the bear could annihilate it during a future visit.

Notice that I’m not attaching a gender pronoun to the bear or bears because I have no idea what sex it was. But my inclination is to believe it was male. Not because it was so destructive and I more readily associate men with carnage, but just because bears, with their burly builds, abundant fur and indelicate eating habits present as male in the same way that I assume cats are female unless told otherwise.

On that foray when the bear destroyed my pricy ceramic feeders it also took down a homemade wooden platform feeder — I didn’t make it at home; somebody else did and I bought it at a garage sale — so severely bending the metal pole it was perched atop that it lay prone on the ground. That’s power.

Have I learned my lesson? Sort of. Now I hang less desirable, less expensive feeders until late November that I wouldn’t be heartbroken if they destroyed. Then I replace them with the prettier ones. And I’ve resisted the temptation to fill the platform feeder, whose pole I managed to unbend, until winter approaches.

But here’s the new problem. Apparently, climate change and warming temperatures are delaying the date bears start to hibernate. I’ve seen suggestions that you should now postpone mounting your feeders until mid-December. If temperatures keep rising soon they won’t hole up at all. So what am I supposed to do? Give up feeding the birds completely?

Here’s why I’m willing to engage in antisocial behavior, though I’m probably the only person affected by my obstinacy since our house is buried deep in the woods and we’re fortunate not to have close neighbors. It’s because I love birds and I’m not afraid to say so. They have the ability to turn a drab fall or winter day into a party. They lend a lifeless landscape motion, music and magic. I ain’t giving them up without a fight.

So far this year the bear hasn’t visited our feeders, though there have been multiple sightings in the vicinity. A neighbor reported seeing one at the bottom of our road. It also crossed another neighbor’s driveway a few weeks ago. And that person reported a third sighting: “Our neighbor saw it in her rearview mirror when getting mail out of her mailbox.”

In other words, the bear is everywhere except at our house. Or so I thought. I happened to be filling our compost bin last week — why it hasn’t attacked that I don’t know — when I glanced at the garden and was stunned. It looked like an artillery shell had hit it.

My son-in-law had constructed its fence a few years ago, using an auger to drill deep holes for the posts and then hanging heavy-duty wire between them. They’ve more than held their own against our determined deer population as well as our demon woodchucks. But the fence was razed.

The only thing that could inflict that much damage is a bear. It also destroyed the garden door. I’m not much of a private detective but my daughter surmised the bear must have gotten into the garden, couldn’t get out, panicked and rushed the door in its effort to escape.

The thing is. I’m okay with that. I even admire its strength and determination. But the least it could do is hang around long enough to let me see it and maybe snap a few photos.