Ralph Gardner Jr.: Digital media may be the future, but it will never have the same impact as print

GHENT, N.Y. — I picked up the New York Times the day it ran Harry Belafonte’s obituary and saw that the newspaper had placed the obit on the front page above the fold. Few Americans, short of presidents, receive such treatment.
Belafonte deserved it. He wasn’t just a trailblazing singer “who smashed racial barriers” as the Times put it, but also an important civil rights activist. Yet the validation of the obit’s placement seemed significant. There was a time, not that long ago, that you couldn’t be confident of someone’s place in the cultural firmament until you saw how much space the New York Times devoted to the newsmaker’s death.
As Simon and Garfunkel sang on their album Bookends: “No good times, no bad times / There’s no times at all / just the New York Times.” I suspect they were being facetious. But the lyrics resonated with me. The Times was the newspaper of record, the arbiter of importance and allocator of immortality in American society.
I’d already read Belafonte’s obit on the Times website and while it received prominent placement on the newspaper’s home page that’s not the same thing. It doesn’t have the same impact as seeing it in print.
It’s sort of like that question about a tree falling in the woods. If no one’s around to hear it does it make a sound? Does the internet, where the headlines if not the news change every few hours if not minutes, have a way of flattening our experience, making it harder to distinguish the monumental from the mundane, substance from fluff?
I now indulge a process where, as soon as I hear breaking news from one source, I’ll quickly check out its competitors to see whether they’ve picked it up, too, and whether they’re assigning it the same value. Still, no news gathering organizations, singly or together, exercises the authority that the New York Times does, or once did.
I believe that at least some of that authority derived from the fact that, ephemeral as newspapers are, they’re physical documents, instant historical artifacts.
Frankly, it wasn’t Harry Belafonte’s passing that sparked these reflections — I interviewed him in 2015 and found him as sharp and charismatic as ever at 88 years old — but the problem of how to dispose of all the old newspapers and magazines moldering in my basement where stories of mine appeared?
I remain attached to my work as slight as it is; if that’s a character flaw I’m happy to own it. These yellowing periodicals feel, if not extensions of myself, pieces of personal history of which I remain fond. Sentimentality may be an inherited characteristic because neither of my parents threw anything away either.
But I can’t expect my children to be as sappy as us. They may eventually be tempted to toss the lot of it in the trash unexamined — or rather the recycling since they’re responsible citizens — but I hope they won’t. Not just because there are morsels of me between those pages but also because they’re of a particular cultural vintage; the journalistic equivalent of ancient insects preserved in amber.
Yet even my kids’ coming housekeeping decisions — though hopefully not too soon — aren’t what prompted these ruminations. What did was the gratitude I felt for working in journalism when it was still a physical medium. I remember rushing to the newsstand early on a Monday morning in 1996 when my first New York magazine cover story — “Give Me Harvard or Give Me Death” — appeared. Clicking on your work when it drops online doesn’t provide quite the same sensation.
A New York cover was an event, not just for the author, but also to some extent for the city itself. You could spot the story calling from every newsstand and find well-thumbed copies of it in doctors and dentists offices weeks and months later. It briefly became a part of the city’s wallpaper; and if it was compelling or incendiary enough part of its conversation.
Another moment comes to mind, this one at the New York Times. I’d written a story about protecting children on their way to school — frankly not the most scintillating piece — but after it had passed through the newspaper’s multiple levels of copy editing and was ready to go to press, I was standing in the newsroom when some impressive machine spit out a full-size galley of the story, exactly as it would appear in the next day’s newspaper.
I was warned that from that moment forward making any changes would be like trying to turn around the Queen Mary. I felt part of something bigger than myself. Much bigger.
I’m not suggesting that journalism doesn’t still possess importance and even some magic. If anything your work can be more widely and more quickly disseminated to readers than ever before. Maybe the equivalent of the rush I felt seeing my byline on the cover of a magazine is having hundreds of thousands or millions of Twitter or Instagram followers responding to your latest post. I guess the zeitgeist has moved online.
It’s not for me to say whether today’s young journalists feel any less excitement seeing their names in print for the first time. I assume they don’t. It just feels as if publication is less of an event than it once was. I’m grateful that I came of age when magazines were almost as thick as bricks, filled with advertisements, and central to the cultural conversation.
I hope my children glean that as they leaf through my old magazines before depositing them in the trash.