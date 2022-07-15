Ralph Gardner Jr.: Why I won't unsubscribe from The White House Gift Shop

GHENT, N.Y. — Back in 2018, I read that The White House Gift Shop (a private company and not part of the federal government) was going to release a commemorative coin celebrating peace talks between then President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
I purchased the coin, not because I’m a fan of the former president or the North Korean leader, for that matter. However, I am a casual student of irony and the shiny object seemed to epitomize the Trump presidency.
Heads features the two leaders puffing their chests in front of their respective flags; tails is an image of the White House surrounded by a bunch of aspirational slogans such as “New leadership,” “New era” and “New generation.” In case there was any doubt, a banner that proclaims “historic” — in both English and Korean — flutters over the president’s residence.
You may recall that Trump and Kim exchanged “love letters.” Sadly, their romance didn’t survive Kim’s obsession with lobbing missiles into the Sea of Japan; lately, he’s been flaunting his development of nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles that put the entire U.S. mainland within reach.
The coin, which cost me $19.95 marked down from $24.95, currently shines on my bookshelf, not far from my collection of underground cartoonist Robert Crumb comic books as well as Crumb’s “Stoned Agin!” flip book. By flipping the pages with your thumb, a bleary-eyed stoner melts into a puddle of mush.
SIZE MATTERS
I’m not trying to suggest that Donald Trump’s legacy, problematic though it may be, is melting. That’s for historians and prosecutors to decide. But my opinion of the former president hasn’t changed since we first met in 2003. I was interviewing him for a New York Times story about his tendency to inflate the number of floors in his buildings. Trump happily confessed to the sleight–of-hand. He even boasted about it. He also showed me around his Trump Tower office, proudly pointing out an autographed size-22 sneaker that basketball star Shaquille O’Neal had given him.
There have been lots of books written about the Trump Presidency but there’s probably room for one more psychoanalyzing the former president’s obsession with size. Be it the height of buildings, the crowds at his rallies or footwear.
Given the revelations from the Jan. 6 committee hearings, it may be time for the Trump-Kim coin to be relegated to our basement where it will find itself in good company beside an “Impeach Nixon” bumper sticker from the Watergate era.
While my opinion of Donald Trump couldn’t sink much lower, I’ve always had a soft spot for The White House Gift Shop. It sits across the street on Pennsylvania Avenue from the real thing. My first visit there occurred as a 10-year-old in 1963 where I scored a set of books about the history of the presidential residence, the Congress and the Supreme Court.
Of course, I never read them. But they serve as a memento of an impressionable and patriotic Cold War child’s visit to the nation’s capital. The Gift Shop, not that I have strong memories of it back then, has apparently discovered that there’s real money in celebrating the current occupant of the mansion, whoever that happens to be.
On one visit, I bought a small bust of Barack Obama for my wife, a fan. My favorite executive branch memorabilia actually came from elsewhere. While spending several days at the White House during the 1990s reporting on the Clinton Administration, a press aide escorted me to the actual White House store.
Turns out there’s an employee gift shop where I acquired a crystal shot glass with an image of the mansion etched on the side, as well as several notepads printed with “The White House, Washington.” I’m not sure what I should have found more disturbing — that the seat of government was associating itself with doing shots or that the White House was selling official stationery to friends and family.
These days, The White House Gift Shop, the one open to the public, trafficks in Christmas tree ornaments, throw pillows and a mind-blowing number of ceremonial coins, like the one I bought. There’s even a commemorative White House Easter Egg.
‘SNAKE ISLAND’ COIN
Lately, The White House Gift Shop has been badgering me several times a day to purchase a “Snake Island” coin honoring the Ukrainian resistance against the Russian invasion of Snake Island in the Black Sea. The island became a symbol of Ukrainian courage after their outnumbered force told the Russians where they could go in colorful language. Ukraine even printed a stamp with a soldier giving the finger to the Russian cruiser Moksha two days before it sank.
I might have been tempted to buy the coin if the store had shared the Ukrainians’ willingness to embrace political incorrectness. It doesn’t. The front of the object shows the burning Moskva listing to one side under the sentiment “Go F**k Yourself.” Nice, but when you’re at war I see no reason to pull your punches or delete your expletives. Also, it’s not the deal the Trump-Kim coin was. It costs $100, though 20 percent of the proceeds go to the Ukrainian women and children in need.
I’ve considered unsubscribing to emails from The White House Gift Shop. But then, how would I know when the next Trump coin goes on sale? My hope is that it will feature a pair of handcuffs and commemorate the survival of American democracy.