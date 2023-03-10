Ralph Gardner Jr.: Is cross-country skiing a thing of the past around here?

GHENT, N.Y. — Cross-country skiing is to downhill skiing what snorkeling is to scuba diving. At least that’s how I framed the discussion as I attempted cross-country in a snowy field last Saturday afternoon. Both cross-country and snorkeling require minimal preparation and you can slip into the woods or the water unobtrusively.
Perhaps the best argument for the distinction between various forms of skiing is that I was having the conversation with myself in the first place. Alpine skiing, at least for those of us stuck in the quagmire of intermediate skierdom, doesn’t offer many opportunities for real-time reflection.
Most of your mental energy is devoted to making it down the mountain and back to the lodge without catastrophic injuries. Is it only me or is the best part of skiing removing your boots at the end of the day and having a beer?
Indeed, cross-country bears greater resemblance to hiking than it does to the roller coaster ride your lift ticket entitles you to at somewhere like Killington or Stowe. But I’ve come to peace with that. I’m more than happy to sideslip down a forest incline while doing cross-country than run the risk of gathering momentum and bonding with a maple tree head first.
Or similarly to bob along the surface of the sea when the alternative requires certification, tanks, weights and includes the realization that your survival depends on your equipment operating smoothly.
But this isn’t a column about the distinction and similarities among different sports. It’s about the fact that I was cross-country skiing Saturday afternoon at all. Only a day or two earlier I feared the entire winter would pass without an opportunity to don my reasonably new L.L. Bean cross-country skies.
Climate change — though I suppose one is obligated to issue the disclaimer that we can’t be sure if that’s what’s behind a single season’s weather — has transformed the Hudson Valley, and I suspect the Berkshires, too, over recent decades from a knee-deep winter wonderland to an often snowless Sahara. New York City didn’t receive measureable snowfall until Feb. 1, breaking a 50-year record.
This is bad news for a whole bunch of reasons, and not only for resort owners. One of those reasons is that when Los Angeles friends boasted of unbroken weeks of perfect weather I could pity them for missing out on the majesty of the changing seasons. This wacky winter, parts of southern California have seen more snow than New York or Philadelphia. What’s the world, and in particular my property in Columbia County, coming to?
So I wasn’t about to pass up the opportunity to go cross-country on what likely would be the only day this year that I could. Nonetheless, the several precious inches of snow that fell overnight Friday into Saturday were already starting to melt by the time I located my ski boots in the basement and roused my skis and poles from hibernation in our garage.
We’re fortunate to have trails that travel through our own and several neighbors’ properties, accessible from our backyard. But it doesn’t matter where they’re located if not blanketed by a comfortable layer of white powder. Skiing over rocks and roots isn’t my thing. My daughter Lucy shared my belief that the moment needed to be seized, even though we didn’t ski together. She took a break from nursing her newborn twins to don her boots and skis and made tracks behind our house.
In years past we were grateful when a neighbor’s snowmobile flattened the snow so you weren’t the first person to have to blaze a trail through it. These days I should be so lucky. But why dwell on the apocalyptic? I like to think of cross-country as appealing more to the contemplative sportsperson, to those of us with only trace amounts of beer-guzzling “bro”-iness. Communing with the forest is its own reward. Happiness isn’t limited to those who reach highway speeds.
It also helps if you have a dog along for companionship. I don’t mean that you carry it in a snuggly — our hound Wallie is far too unwieldy for that — but that she runs back and forth alongside you, seemingly as jazzed by the new fallen snow as you are. I have scant faith that were I to break a leg she, like Lassie, would know to summon help.
I didn’t challenge myself, especially. I was still recuperating from several days of downhill skiing at Smugglers Notch and Mad River Glen in Vermont — which have been suffering from the same snow drought until last week. But Wallie and I spent about an hour traipsing over softening but not yet mushy snow, through hill and dale — one of each — before we decided we’d accomplished enough.
Skiing through the woods was less important than being able to tell myself that I had, that a year hadn’t gone by that I wasn’t able to don my boots and skis and slip into nature at least once. Skiing around here — as well as the generations of equipment assembled in our garage — may become relics of the past.
Will my grandchildren ever experience the gentle bliss of making tracks through new fallen snow? I guess I’ll just have to keep praying for California-style blizzards in the years to come.