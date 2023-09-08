Ralph Gardner Jr.: Nothing like yard sale season to trigger a little marital discord

GHENT, N.Y. — If you haven’t visited the historic village of Kinderhook, N.Y., lately hesitate no longer. The picturesque town square boasts new restaurants, shops, a boutique hotel, even celebrity sightings.
But there’s one recent development about which I’m especially excited. It’s not exactly new; just new to me. Yard sale Saturday. As a seller, not a buyer. It’s happening this weekend, from 9 a.m. to whenever.
I’m no more immune to a bargain than the next guy. Come to think of it, I’m immunocompromised when it comes to bargains.
In the past I’ve purchased items such as a 19th century plate — sadly now smashed — commemorating our “martyred” Presidents Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley and James Garfield. Then there was the antique brass soap dish that hangs from the side of the bathtub — or would if I owned one of those freestanding bathtubs with feet.
Over the years I’ve also acquired numerous impulse items that through some strange, unidentified law of nature working in cahoots with my wife trickle down to our basement and eventually out to the trash never to be seen again.
But it wasn’t until June that we became Kinderhook yard sale players, setting up a folding table with our own wares — some of them undoubtedly stuff I’d bought at other people’s yard sales.
The reason we never held a yard sale before is that our house is buried deep in the woods, which is how we like it. While I’d humbly propose that we have more yard sale-eligible souvenir trinkets, works of art, kitchenwares and antiques of questionable taste and provenance that are thirsting for a happy new home than anybody else in the Hudson Valley, parking would have been a problem even if shoppers could find our place.
But for last June’s yard sale Saturday, Renee Shur, a Kinderhook village resident as well as the town’s economic development director, generously invited us to set up shop on her front lawn. The opportunity provoked much excitement as well as many marital squabbles.
I’d propose that you don’t really know your spouse until you’re called upon to price an object that’s been gathering dust in your basement for decades. I’ve always thought that we had remarkably similar values. That illusion was shattered when it came time to select the items we were willing to sell and even more so when we were required to assign them a value.
Perhaps some backstory is required. We live in a generational home, each succeeding generation making a contribution to our spacious, yet bursting, basement’s inventory. Add to that the fact that my grandparents ran an antiques business during their retirement years where they seemed to have bought more than they sold. Much of it through those “dollar boxes” where, to get the one cup or spoon you coveted, you were required to purchase the box’s entire contents.
That’s probably why you can still open random drawers in our home and happen upon 50 ceramic cherub heads or a thousand chandelier crystals. Our relationship problems arose — and remain ongoing as we approach Saturday’s yard sale — in that my mate and I harbor wildly divergent yard sale goals. She wants to get rid of stuff even if we have to give it away. I want to make a handsome profit.
Our problems have been compounded by the internet. Go online and you will probably find every corkscrew, souvenir keychain and piece of Depression glass you’ve ever stumbled upon in the gloom of your cellar selling for a king’s ransom. That doesn’t mean anybody is willing to pay the asking price. But it gets your hopes up.
Also, in her rush to deacquisition stuff I suspect my spouse would be perfectly willing — I’d describe her as unrepentantly eager — to be on the losing side of selling almost anything. For example, a grimy depressing portrait that turns out to be a Rembrandt.
We don’t own any Rembrandts, to the best of my knowledge; though there’s one picture covered in cobwebs that has potential. But after hearing Mark Lawson, an antiques expert, on public radio station WAMC, I contacted him with images of things my wife was willing to let go for a song.
Mark responded promptly and kindly offered the name of a local auction house as well as validation for my perennial tug o’war with my wife. “You’ll get much more for them,” he told me.
Of course, I never followed up on his suggestion. But far more importantly, I scored a big win in the matrimonial hunger games. That allowed me to return a couple of porcelain figurines and paintings on panel to the basement where they’ll undoubtedly molder and decay for another hundred years.
With Saturday’s garage sale fast approaching the symbolic fisticuffs have begun again. One bone of contention is an epic batik that depicts a procession of elephants and dancers. It measure 6 feet across and comes with a somewhat storied provenance. The artwork was a gift to my mother from the Sri Lankan ambassador to the United Nations. The frame alone must have cost my mom a few hundred bucks.
For years it hung in our foyer because that’s where my mother put it. But she’s gone and my spouse and I agree it doesn’t do much to cheer the place up unless elephant processions are your thing. They aren’t mine but that doesn’t mean somebody else wouldn’t kill to own the wall hanging.
Come visit Kinderhook, even if yard sales aren’t your thing. And if you like batiks, look for a couple standing behind a folding table muttering at each other under their breath.