I am writing this to provide clarity and support for the presentation recently given to the Lanesborough Board of Selectmen by Preston Repenning, in which he described the vision and challenges to redevelopment of the Berkshire Mall property.
In his presentation — which was prepared jointly with other business partners, of which I am one — Mr. Repenning described our reviews of the many regional economic development studies that have been put forth with ideas for this property, plus the reports offered to the public by 1Berkshire and the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. In particular, these two organizations describe the economic challenges and drivers for growth of employment opportunities in the Berkshires looking forward, while only describing the Berkshire Mall as one available property.
It is from this complete analysis and many hundreds of hours reviewing these documents and other statistical information that we came to the view that the Berkshire region has a strong footprint for the future growth of the entertainment and media industry (referred to as the “creative economy” in the 1Berkshire document The Berkshire Blueprint 2.0). We see this opportunity for a new facility that captures the growth in this industry, while also satisfying the growing community of creative people who have already moved, plus those who want to move to the Berkshire region.
In our presentation, we described one possible solution to this marketplace that can lead to economic growth for this industry in the region. Our solution, while not completely described in the Lanesborough presentation, creates a venue for support and growth of the entertainment and media sector while providing an industry that, historically, has had many profitable support industries grow in the surrounding regions. Further, our presentation offered some ideas for the development of neighboring services to support this economic growth, plus the possible addition of some new residential properties affiliated with this development.
Finally, in our presentation we described some of the many challenges with the Berkshire Mall property that we feel will need to be addressed by the community before any developer can strongly consider this location. Allow me to end by saying that Mr. Repenning has been described as a “dreamer” by this newspaper, some of which must be true. Please remember the famous quote “Creativity is seeing what everyone else has seen and thinking what no one else has thought,” attributed to A. Einstein.
I offer this letter to fully support the detailed economic studies behind the dream and to make clear the many months of due diligence that went into its preparation. The Berkshire Mall might not be the correct location for this project — Paragon Villages is currently reviewing multiple locations — but the challenges with this particular property, as described, will need to be addressed before any “dream” can become reality.