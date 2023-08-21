WILLIAMSTOWN — When I heard that Charles "Chip" Joffe-Halpern had passed away last week, my heart sank, but I was not surprised. I had seen his wife Ellen only days earlier at an event I was covering at the Milne Library in Williamstown. When I asked how he was doing she simply replied that he "wasn't doing well."
Attending his funeral and graveside service, you couldn't help but see all those who Chip touched. He was an advocate for health care for all and truly cared about people. As Rabbi Pamela Wax stated at his funeral during her remarks, he was a mensch. A Yiddish word, a mensch is a person of integrity, morality, dignity, with a sense of what is right and responsible.
In 2002, The North Adams Transcript recognized those traits in him when they did a special section — a VIP Hall of Fame. The feature highlighted the 33 Most Influential People in North Berkshire and Southern Vermont.
"Committed to my work — it feels more like a calling and a not a job," Chip said when asked how he would describe himself adding, "Engaged in the community."
When asked which personal achievement he was most proud of, he said the Development of the Ecu-Health program, which at that time had provided $850,000 of care to more than 1,550 Northern Berkshire residents and referred over 4,000 other residents to other public health programs.
"Make things happen!" he said was his personal quote/trademark expression.
"Never give up, always look for options, opportunities, and partner with others," he said was the best advice he could give someone.
And finally, his pet peeve was: "People without enthusiasm."
I considered Chip to be a friend, mentor and advocate for me and my career. A fellow photographer, I enjoyed his work, which in recent years, he shared on his social media, and even submitted to the Pick of the Pics feature in The Berkshire Eagle.
What you likely don't know is that I've know Chip since I was a teenager when he worked as a clinical social worker in North Adams. While he could never have betrayed patient confidentiality, I am proud to reveal that he was my counselor and therapist.
As I look back, I believe that I am who I am today because of Chip. He undoubtedly steered me in the direction of pursuing my dreams, and nurtured me to be confident in my abilities. Because he is a mensch, he was supportive, later becoming a friend, and helped me to learn be calm in troubling times.
In the early 1980s, a decade before I began my career at The North Adams Transcript, Chip was a freelance photographer and a regular contributor to the paper.
Once I began my own career at The North Adams Transcript, he was beyond supportive and perhaps even a bit proud.
I remember needing a photo of the lighting of a menorah for the newspaper and somehow I found myself at Chip's home on Bridges Road photographing his children and him. So while he was often behind the camera, he was willing to be in front of it too.
I went into the archives at Newspapers.com and reviewed his work from the last 40 years. While there is an abundance of news articles about Chip and his work in health care, there were so many columns and letters he wrote, as well. As I continued to scour the early archives, I found articles about his photography exhibits, as well as news and feature photographs he took for the newspaper as a freelancer.
While Chip wasn't born in the Berkshires, his roots run deep throughout our community. He made an impact in our world, was caring, thoughtful, talented and his smile was uplifting and infectious. While we will undoubtedly mourn his loss for some time, we can celebrate his life and achievements, and be glad that we knew him.