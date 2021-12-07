During my tenure in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, I’ve seen the residents of the 4th Berkshire District and the Western Massachusetts region face a variety of challenges from unemployment to an unaffordable housing market, all complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we seek to tackle this public health crisis head-on, guaranteeing health care is more important than ever before. Our efforts to rebuild our communities must include prioritizing opportunities for quality care, affordable insurance and accessing responsive providers.
Fortunately, there’s an opportunity for our leaders in Washington to demonstrate their commitment to making health care more affordable: They can make the federal marketplace tax credits that help citizens more easily afford health insurance permanent in the current budget negotiations. These tax credits were originally introduced in the Affordable Care Act and expanded in the American Rescue Plan Act. With this year’s budget deal under deliberation and coming to fruition soon, federal legislators must get serious about protecting the provisions that are most important to the American people. Making the health insurance tax credits permanent should be at the forefront in any discussion about how to best support our nation’s recovery.
When ARPA passed earlier this year, nearly 43,000 uninsured Massachusetts residents became eligible for more affordable health insurance with these tax credits. Our neighbors, co-workers, family members and friends have relied on these subsidies to get by and provide the assurance that their health care needs will be met.
Sadly, the looming expiration of these tax credits at the end of next year is a reminder that we cannot wait any longer to provide Americans with the relief they need as we head into another year of new challenges and evolving health concerns.
Our Berkshire communities are in the process of building back from economic downturn, labor shortages and a pandemic that is far from over. And with once-in-a-generation funding coming into the state — like the $4 billion ARPA package voted on in the state House this week — we can make critical investments in education, health care, workforce development and infrastructure that will make an immediate and sustainable impact here at home.
There is more work to be done, and many families are still struggling while we continue to navigate an unprecedented landscape. But we must build upon the current positive momentum by continuing to support our friends and neighbors with accessible, affordable health care. It’s something we can all agree is a persistent and growing necessity.
I encourage our federal delegation and their colleagues in D.C. to continue to fight hard to ensure current subsidies are made permanent in this year’s budget reconciliation bill.
If this important benefit is secured now, our uninsured neighbors could have the promise of affordable care next year through marketplace tax credits. Our leaders in Washington must continue to deliver this necessary support for those who have already overcome substantial obstacles over the past 18 months.
Everyone deserves access to affordable health care, especially now. Let’s deliver on this promise for members of our communities, commonwealth and country.