LENOX — The office of State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump recently conducted and released a report titled “Public Infrastructure in Western Massachusetts: A Critical Need for Regional Investment and Revitalization,” focusing on the neglected areas of roadways, ports, airports, broadband internet, and water and sewer systems in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties.
I applaud Auditor Bump and her office for taking a deep dive into the issues that impact Berkshire residents daily — and now, I urge my colleagues in the Legislature to act on the outlined suggestions and take the necessary steps toward regional equity for Western Massachusetts.
It’s well past time to face the facts: Infrastructure on all fronts in Western Massachusetts is in desperate need of revamping and restoration. Infrastructure is what connects us — physically and figuratively — to education, employment opportunities, health care, commerce and, most importantly, to each other. But in the Berkshires, municipal buildings are falling apart, people don’t have access to reliable internet and our roads are a nightmare to drive on. The proactive solutions outlined in this report are essential to not only consider, but to commit to and begin implementing immediately.
To find direct examples of our deteriorating infrastructure, look at our bridges and culverts throughout the county. As we consider options for revitalization while simultaneously preparing our municipalities for the impending impacts of climate change, our fundamental infrastructure connectors need to be able to withstand and sustain the elements, traffic and years of wear and tear. Municipal buildings face a similar challenge; libraries, police and fire departments, and town centers need to be restored so that they can serve their primary purpose, which is to serve their communities.
For years, I have been a strong advocate of changing the formula that the commonwealth uses to allocate Chapter 90 funds, and I was thrilled that the auditor’s recommendations included the updated formula. In the Massachusetts House of Representatives, I introduced H3572 — An Act promoting equitable distribution of Chapter 90 Funds — which would take 5.5 percent from the population and employment categories and apply the additional 11 percent to road mileage, allowing smaller communities to gain up to 17 to 18 percent in Chapter 90 funding since, as we know, our road mileage in Western Massachusetts is abundant.
Although larger communities could lose a percentage of their Chapter 90 funding if this formula were adopted without increasing the bottom-line appropriation, those communities have access to a greater array of funding opportunities due to the diversity of projects in their districts and are more likely to have full-time staff and grant-writers on their payroll. As things stand, these same opportunities are not available to smaller communities in our more rural districts, and we must do more to level the playing field.
The goal is not regional equality. It is regional equity, giving Western Massachusetts residents the same diligent action on infrastructure that is the focus of many discussions at the other end of the state. It is time for the Legislature to address this disparity between rural and urban Chapter 90 funding — in addition to discrepancies in holistic infrastructure plans — by adjusting this formula to reflect the needs of our rural communities and making the choice to act on the recommendations for our region outlined in the auditor’s report. We know the issues that we face, and we now have evidence-based solutions to address them.
Let’s choose action.