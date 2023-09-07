LENOX — Crisis is an overused term, but it seems to best describe the state of the restaurant industry here in the Berkshires and nationwide — despite the highly welcome, seasonal outdoor-dining trend.
Let us count the woes:
• Staff shortages contributing to closures such as Mission and Flat Burger Society in Pittsfield, Trattoria il Vesuvio and Prime Italian Steakhouse in Lenox, Brewhaha in North Adams, Haflinger Haus in Adams and its successor, the Adams Tavern and Inn — the list over the past year is a long one.
• Delayed openings of new places. (110 Grill was supposed to open last spring, but is still in hiring mode.)
• Limited days and hours for many establishments that can only open five days a week, again because of staffing issues as young employees have returned to school and college.
• "Sticker shock" as diners receive checks reflecting sharp increases, driven largely by persistent inflation affecting food costs.
• Taxes and gratuities, recommended at 20 percent of the bill, adding even more to the total.
• An often challenging work environment, even toxic in some cases — check out the two-season run of the hit FX streaming series “The Bear” on Hulu.
The restaurant industry, a crucial segment of the county’s hospitality sector, is facing a tighter than ever squeeze. Even in good times, the average, very small profit margin ranges from 3 to 5 percent, according to Sean Kennedy of the National Restaurant Association, which advocates for owners.
Here’s another, less-publicized factor: Rising credit card fees paid by the business proprietor, often passed on to patrons by boosting menu prices.
What’s a hard-pressed owner to do? Here’s a revolutionary suggestion, though it shouldn’t be — offer diners a discount for cash.
This occurred to me recently after a family lunch at a seasonal cafe. At the register, my $40 was rejected with the simple explanation: “We don’t take cash.” Debit cards also were unwelcome.
But most establishments take credit cards — even though Visa is planning to raise its fees to merchants, according to The Wall Street Journal. Those extra “convenience charges” known as “swipe fees,” combined with “network fees” can add 4 to 5 percent to the bottom line of restaurant checks.
(Mastercard denies reports of a fee increase; American Express cards, which carry the highest fees to restaurateurs and merchants, are less often accepted around here. Apple Pay uses the customer's credit card but charges business owners nothing beyond that.)
A growing number of restaurant owners nationally are adding a specific "convenience fee" to the bills of customers using credit cards, The New York Times reported recently. The credit card fee would be another line item on the check, on top of the tip and various other service charges that many restaurants now impose on customers.
According to Kennedy of the National Restaurant Association, credit card fees are the third-highest expense for restaurants, behind food and labor costs. Owners can’t negotiate their rates with credit card companies, he pointed out, because Visa and Mastercard control about 80 percent of the market.
“It’s a perfect storm affecting an industry that’s barely profitable on a good day,” Kennedy told The Times. “At the end of the day, these surcharges are not about greed, they’re about survival for restaurant owners.”
The point-of-sale system provided by Visa and Mastercard to restaurant owners helps manage online orders and reservations, a benefit emphasized by the Electronics Payment Coalition, which represents major credit card companies. Coalition Chairman Jeffrey Tassey argues that there are more costs associated with accepting cash, such as the workers who have to count it and give change.
I know of one pizza place in South Berkshire that accepts cash and personal checks only, a policy in effect for at least 20 years. That’s not a solution most diners would advocate — it takes some getting used to.
A landmark Italian restaurant in Lenox, Trattoria il Vesuvio, is closing. Is a buyer waiting in the wings?
But an incentive such as a discount for using cash could benefit restaurant owners. Obviously, they need all the help they can get — staff included. And those of us who enjoy dining out, whether on-premises or take-out, are keen on the idea of expanding choices in the Berkshires.
Restaurant proprietors and customers: Feel free to be in touch for a future column focusing on your thoughts about how to ease the challenges facing the industry.