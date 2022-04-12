Richard Reiss: A lucky dad at a lovely wedding

It could have been good. It could have been lovely. It turned out to be amazing.
Nearly five hours after the bride and groom said “I do,” the dance floor was overflowing. Few had left the party. Why would they? The band was awesome. The food was terrific, and the love that the newlyweds had for each other seemed to infect every person in the room. But it was more than that.
I honestly can’t remember when I hugged so many people in one day. Fist bumps returned to handshakes, and a kiss on the cheek was a perfectly normal way to say hello. Vaccinated. Tested. Maskless. For the first time in two years, our community of family and friends came together to celebrate one of life’s most important rituals. The air that left the room had finally returned.
The bride was glowing. The groom (my son) was ecstatic. Parents beamed. Cousins looked on with delight. Aunts and uncles, and brothers and sisters, and friends and lovers, joyfully shared that uniquely intimate moment when two people profess, not just their love, but their commitment to a lifetime together.
I cried. I laughed. I danced. I thought, How lucky am I to have a day like this when everything exceeded expectations?
But there was a moment, a troublesome moment when all my fears reappeared. It had nothing to do with the bride or the groom, and everything to do with my oldest son, just a few days shy of his 18-month sobriety chip. A few hours into the wedding, I looked over to the bar and there he was. I saw him lean in and garner the attention of the bartender.
I did my best to remain calm. I thought about this moment for weeks, if not months, and at one point considered hiring a security guard should things get out of hand. Nothing was out of hand — not yet — but on this beautiful and unspoiled day I couldn’t take a chance that the mood would shift.
I walked over to the bar and said hello to my son. I put my arm around him and asked him if he was having a good time. And then I caught the bartender’s eye and said, “Give me whatever you’re giving him.”
“With or without a cherry?” asked the bartender.
I smiled and said, “I’ll pass on the cherry,” and waited. Thirty seconds later, two bright red Shirley Temples (no alcohol) were placed on the bar for us to enjoy.
“You’re a good kid,” I said to my 31-year-old boy.
“What? Did you think I was getting a drink?” he said.
I laughed, hiding my sense of relief. “Why would I think that?” I replied.
The music continued. I worked the room, making sure I said hello to all the people I hadn’t seen for so long. The guests, all 240 of them, were having a wonderful time. Every now and then I would break away to dance with my wife, a friend and even the bride. But the biggest surprise of all was yet to come.
We adore our new daughter-in-law. She is driven, smart and beautiful. On top of all that she has a Broadway-caliber voice. Several months ago, my wife asked her to sing at the wedding. “You have to.” she said. “Your voice is amazing.” But the bride-to-be declined, saying she wouldn’t feel comfortable doing so. Disappointed, my wife let it go. The bride, however, did not.
It seemed like the party would never wind down, but it was getting late. And then there was the buzz. The buzz began to spread and suddenly, if you weren’t already on the dance floor, you were there waiting. Was she really going to sing? At her own wedding! Really? And there she was, microphone in hand, her white gown flowing to the floor, her beautiful wide smile lighting the room, her amazing voice filling the space between the floor and the ceiling.
Without any introduction, and with an 8-piece band behind her, the bride belted out the 1968 Ike and Tina Turner hit “River Deep — Mountain High.” She looked fantastic and she sounded incredible. Halfway through the song the groom joined in for the chorus, singing, Oh how I love you baby. Baby. Baby. Baby. Just as their lives had become one, so too had their voices. Two minutes later, the song was over. The crowd went wild. A perfect ending to a perfect day when for one glorious afternoon every person in the room could forget about being worried, sad, and nervous. That’s what love can do.
And this is what my new daughter-in-law can do. Direct from Clarks Landing in Point Pleasant, N.J. The wonderful Ilana Klein-Reiss, with a brief appearance from her new husband, Elijah Reiss: https://youtu.be/8Uq8N_4mH2E.
My wife and I rarely feel lucky, but on this day there was an overabundance of luck and love.
Enjoy.