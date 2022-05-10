Richard Reiss: A sign of the times on the restroom door

Something is up, something troublesome. There are signs, real signs, not metaphors like thunderstorms on the horizon, but actual physical signs with a disconcerting message. Nearly everywhere I go I see them, popping up like dandelions across my lawn. In fact, just the other day, I was on my bike, two hours into a three-hour ride and feeling pretty good — the wind at my back, my pace quickening — when the sign caught my eye.
It was taped to a public building, frequented by many, and supported by the hard-earned tax-dollars of the local citizenry. There was nothing fancy about the sign, but in big bold black letters it read, “No public bathrooms.”
How strange, I thought, as I pedaled past the building, shifting gears and climbing a small hill. Was the building being overrun by people in need of relieving themselves? Were they messy? Were the men neglecting to put down the toilet seat? What effrontery would force a public building, frequented by many and supported by tax-dollars, to reject that which occurs naturally in every human being? Normally, I wouldn’t give it a second thought, but when cycling for hours, it’s easy to fixate on the esoteric. And then I remembered that lately I’ve seen a lot of these signs at places, public and private. I wondered if there is an anti-bathroom conspiracy happening right before our eyes. You’ve heard about NIMBY (“not in my backyard”), but have you ever heard of NIMT — “not in my toilet”?
In restaurants, one often sees a sign that explicitly states that the bathrooms are for customers only. I get that. It almost makes sense, although the sign should probably say “paying” customers only. Yet who among us can honestly say they have never used a McDonald’s bathroom in an emergency and then left the restaurant without as much as a 99-cent McFlurry? Guilty as charged.
What I don’t understand is the same sign at a jewelry store. I don’t know about you, but when my wife and I are shopping in any of the Berkshires’ picturesque towns, admiring the galleries, shops, and boutiques, and that urge overcomes me, the last thing I am going to say to my wife is, “Honey, I really have to go. Where’s the jewelry store?”
A couple of weeks ago, I was at a garden center to pick up some flowers. My cart was filled with tulips, daffodils, hyacinth and a couple of rhododendron plants when, naturally, nature came calling. I went to where I thought a bathroom might be and, sure enough, I found one. However, and not to my surprise, there was a sign on the door that said the bathroom was out of order. Really? Am I that stupid? I went inside the bathroom and tested the toilet. It worked fine.
I was about to use the facility when I heard a gentle tapping on the door. “Excuse me,” a young women said, “But the bathroom is not working.”
“Actually,” I said. “It is working.”
“No. It’s not,” she said.
“I tested it,” I said. “It works just fine.”
“Well, you still can’t use it,” she said. “If the sign says it’s broken, then it must be broken.”
I’m an old man and she was a young woman and heaven forbid I’m ever accused of mansplaining anything. Nonetheless, I’ve done my homework. I said, “Did you know that in the state of Massachusetts any business that has more than three employees on site is required to provide a bathroom for its customers?”
She was hardly moved by my knowledge of Massachusetts state law or my condition. I could tell she was getting annoyed when she closed the conversation with “I don’t care.”
And isn’t that the issue? Maybe I’m crazy, but can’t everyone be a little more accommodating when it comes to this very personal force of nature? I’m neat. I clean up. I don’t leave a mess, and I’d like to think that most people are like me.
Lately, I’m thinking it’s not a conspiracy but perhaps a sign that our general civility is in decline.
Professional cyclists, by the way, have come together on this issue. After all, it’s not easy to ride a bike for an entire day and not heed the call. They call it urinary solidarity. To some, it may be an unpleasant topic, but like death and taxes, it’s unavoidable.
All I know is that I’ve been to the rodeo, and I know which businesses embrace urinary solidarity. As for those who don’t, my business will never be theirs.