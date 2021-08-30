I was born into a pillbox of a home in a crowded suburb of New York City that rested on a lot of land no larger than a small community pool. There was a fenced-in yard, a metal swing set and a large weeping willow for shade.
At the age of three, my family migrated across the Hudson River to the farmlands of New Jersey where bigger houses and bigger yards and, I suppose, bigger lives beckoned. Now, I had a gigantic yard — a half-acre — with sturdy oaks and maples for me to climb and envision the world as it might be.
I soon learned that Jersey soil was black and rich with nutrients for growing fruit and vegetables. My father planted apples and peaches, and my mother stewed the peaches and made apple sauce as sweet as any candy I might buy at the local grocery store. There was a garden, too, with corn and cucumbers and radishes as red as a clown’s nose. There was also a house to my left and a house to my right and another home directly behind ours. Every home was white. Every driveway was black. There were 10 homes on my block and the only distinction among them was the color of the wooden window shudders that were blue or green or yellow or pink.
A dozen years would pass before the last of the farms were sold and the last of the homes were constructed. During that time, I grew to love the open spaces and cool starry nights and the way that we, as humans, absorb nature’s pulse.
And then, because life often pulls us away from the gentle waves of simplicity, I grew up. Growing up was work and marriage and children and friends, life and death, beauty and hardship. I’ve done two generations as a grown-up, and I’m happy to say that during all that time I never gave up on the waves and where they might take me. They took me to the Berkshires.
In the Berkshires, you can have neighbors or not. I’ve got nothing against people, but I prefer to look out the front, the back, the right and the left, and see nothing but trees. Well, practically nothing. The herons fly low and elegant across the pond and over the swamp. The deer are abundant and the wild turkeys, too. I’ve a fox and bobcat and a couple of beavers, and a large snapping turtle that is the closest living thing to a dinosaur I’ve ever seen. At night the owls hoot and the coyotes howl. And when the moon is in hiding, the light of the Milky Way illuminates a diagonal path across my land.
I walk the star-lit land at night, barefoot, the dew cooling my feet with each step. I’ve not been here long, but long enough to know where things will grow in the fertile soil. I know where the garden will be set, and where I’ll plant the fruit-bearing trees. I’ve only five acres, but I am surrounded by thousands more that I pretend to call my own. My trees, my forests, my land are so precious to the heart and soul. This is the air I breathe, the scent of all things living and precious.
There are places more beautiful than the Berkshires. Yet now that I call this land my home, climb its mountaintops and swim and play in its lakes and streams, I can’t imagine any other place bringing me this much pleasure.
A few weeks ago, I hiked with my son, Gabriel, to a summit in the Southern Berkshires. He was visiting from Florida. It was early evening and white clouds speckled a perfect topaz sky. As we looked out at the expanse of land before us, shadows from the clouds marked the rolling hills that seemed to go on forever. Joyfully, I said to Gabriel, “You don’t have views like this where you live.” He jabbed me I in the side and said, “And you don’t have sharks.” I’m jabbed him back and said, “Damn straight.” To which he replied, “But you know, Dad. It’s not so bad up here.”