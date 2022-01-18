The restaurant looked familiar, and as I walked toward my table I saw a familiar face.
It was my former boss. He was wearing a really nice suit and approached me with a broad smile. No words were uttered, but he wrapped his arms around me and gave me a big hug. I wasn’t used to this, but it’s been more than six months since I retired and we last saw each other. The hug continued as minutes ticked by, and as they did I’m thinking this is very unusual. Did he really miss me that much?
The next thing I know, I’m lying in bed.
I wake up. I’m laughing. Such is the current state of my dreams: benign and pleasant.
Psychologists say that dreams are created when bits and pieces of our conscious life co-mingle as we sleep. Often dreams seem incoherent, as our brain processes and creates a free association of a day just lived. But dreams can be telling if we recognize the truths that they reveal.
My dreams, especially the repeaters, have informed me and have helped me to navigate the two-thirds of my life when I’m awake.
As a little boy, I was bullied and often afraid to go to school. I was chased, harassed and even punched, but a recurring dream helped me get through it all. In the dream, my best friend was a gigantic dog on whose shoulders I would ride. Together, the dog and I were fearless. We performed heroic acts, and everyone in my hometown looked up to us. Each dream, and each morning when I woke up from the dream, was a feel-good moment. Rather than dread another day of fear and humiliation, I began each of these days with a bit more confidence and courage. My dream dog and my dream life got me through some very trying times.
As I was getting older, taller and stronger, I saw myself developing into an athlete. It was during this period that my favorite recurring dream was my dream of invincibility. It seemed as if every night after falling asleep, I would be running as hard and as fast as I could, without ever being tired or out of breath. I could run for hours and hours, jumping over fences and shrubs and any other objects that got in my way. I was swimming, too, often under water, never needing to come up for air. The feeling was remarkable, and just like when I dreamed about the dog, I always woke up invigorated.
Not all my recurring dreams energized me. Life went on and life got tough, and sometime in my 40s my nightmares got the best of me. In my most troubling dream, I committed a terrible crime. One night, I hid the evidence. Another night, I evaded the police. And in yet another dream, I confessed. Often, I was sure I was awake, convinced that I needed to turn myself in to the authorities. When I woke up, I was overwhelmed with guilt, uncertain what to do with my feelings and nearly convinced that I had, in fact, committed a heinous crime.
I’m not a psychologist, but my wife is and happens to be very adept at dream interpretation. When I asked her to tell me what dreams are, she said, “Dreams are the movies we create about our lives when we are asleep. They are the manifestation of our issues, both good and bad, but they are rarely what they appear to be.”
She said, “The big dog represents a powerful yet nurturing horse giving you superpowers. And your boss may not miss you, but perhaps you are reuniting with your father who has been gone for 10 years.”
Sigmund Freud said that dreams are windows into our unconscious minds, wishes that we held while we were awake and expressed while we were asleep.
I’m no Freud, but I’d like to take that a step further and say that dreams are our tour guides through life, often taking us to unusual and unexplored places. Like a good tour guide, they don’t just tell a story, but challenge us to see ourselves, and how that story affects us as people trying to understand who we are and where we are going.
Needless to say, I like to dream, especially in Technicolor. I hope you do, too.