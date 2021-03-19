It’s hard to imagine anyone who hasn’t been effected physically or emotionally by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our comfort zones have shrunk exponentially to a point of nonexistence. Admit it or not — even with the vaccine — most of us live lives of cautious, quiet fear, never certain when the black cloud hovering above us will go away.
This is particularly true of my wife and me, both healthy adults in our early 60s. Yet for us, and perhaps a few of our peers, COVID-19 has also brought clarity.
Three years ago, we purchased a vacation home in the foothills of the Berkshires, a beautiful Cape Cod on five acres at the base of a mountain, hidden from all but the deer, foxes, turkeys, turtles, owls, frogs, squirrels and heron that frequent our property. The plan was simple: a weekend getaway just three hours from our home in New Jersey, a special place not so far from family and friends to share lasting memories in the lush Berkshire mountains.
Buying the house was a no-brainer for me. I always loved the outdoors and spent most of my youth camping. I thought my wife would be a tough sell, but for four consecutive years we rented a home in these hills where she, too, fell in love with the beautiful mountain lakes, vibrant arts communities, great restaurants and cultural activities. Once I showed her that we could financially manage two homes, she was all in.
When COVID hit, we ran for these hills. My work allowed me to continue remotely, and my wife, who is a clinical psychologist, was able to conduct therapy via Zoom. We didn’t know it at the time, but what was really happening was an experiment in retirement. A pre-COVID day for me was rising at 6 in the morning, leaving before 7 for the hour-plus drive to my office, then returning home sometime in the evening, usually exhausted from the drive, anytime between 6 and 8 p.m. if I wasn’t working late, which I often did.
I rarely cooked or cleaned or did much around the house. What little free time I had was spent riding my bike, which seemed to be the only place to gather my thoughts or think of nothing at all to free my mind from the trials of daily living.
In COVID, we were spending a lot of time together, something that I had heard retired couples do, not always with success. We went on daily walks. I cooked meals and did home repairs. We watched movies — lots of movies. At the peak of the pandemic we rarely left our home. We also observed, for the first time, the awesome Berkshire changes of season. We arrived in late winter but not so late to experience the beautiful silence of snow-covered hills. As spring came forth, the stark grays and browns of leafless trees blossomed into verdant shades of green. In summer, we explored the hills by foot and the waters by kayak. And at the height of autumn, we stared in amazement at the brilliant colors that surrounded us, as if each hill were an artist’s pallet. Despite COVID, life seemed pretty good because it was.
As for work, my wife found comfort in her ability to work remotely, but I hated it. My business as a fundraiser depends on the personal relationships I develop with people. In COVID, those relationships can be difficult to build and maintain. Endless Zoom meetings became painful and my attention span along with my enthusiasm waned quickly.
The first piece of clarity struck when I saw how totally happy my wife was living in our mountain retreat. I love the Berkshires, but she really loves the Berkshires. There is a peacefulness here that is indescribable.
The second piece of clarity was the decision to leave my job. I wasn’t happy and if there is anything I can say about the Berkshires, it’s that this stretch of topography enthralls me. I’m still working, but on June 30, my retirement will be official. The final piece of clarity, making everything work, was the decision to sell our home in New Jersey. The income from the sale will provide more than enough to live on well into our Social Security years. It’s hard to walk away from the place where we raised our three boys and created a community of friends, but because of COVID we’ve already done that.
I won’t say thank you COVID. I know the heartache it has wrought upon our country. I still worry. I still live in quiet fear. And thank God I am getting my first shot this week.
But I see a light for myself and others who needed a push to move on to the next phase in their lives. I’m not grateful for COVID, but I am grateful that because of COVID my second home in the Berkshires will soon be my only.