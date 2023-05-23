There was a time not so long ago when the dandelion was my enemy: a neighborhood invader of the perfect lawn.
Like any enemy, it needed to be crushed in my quest to fit in among my neighbors, each of whom worked diligently toward their own perfection. To my right, the house boasted a lawn of deep, rich Kentucky Bluegrass. To my left, a slightly different shade of green from the seeds known as St. Augustine. And across the way, Bermuda Green, one of 295 shades of green that covers the American lawn from New York City to San Francisco — each one, in their landowners’ eyes, the color du jour.
My lawn needed work. At best, it was equally green and brown and yellow and included seemingly, as many dandelions as there are stars in the night sky. Far from finely manicured grass and neatly trimmed shrubs, my lawn was more like a handyman’s special — nothing a little elbow grease, weed-whacking and fertilizer couldn’t take care of. At least, that’s what I thought.
Did you know that a single dandelion plant, with as many as 10 flowers, can send more than 2,000 seeds floating through the air? Multiply that by all the stars above us, and you’ll quickly have an appreciation for my herculean task. Did I pluck each dandelion from the ground one at a time? Yes. Did I fertilize my lawn with dandelion poison, hoping to kill them off long before their offspring could take flight? Of course I did! Did I look upon my neighbors’ lawns in envy, curious to understand how, on God’s green earth, their lawns were so perfect, so lovely, so green. Yes, yes, yes!
For many years, I challenged Mother Nature. She was of the opinion that the dandelion was a flower to be appreciated, and I was of the opinion it was a weed that needed to be eradicated.
In the end, and to my great consternation, Mother Nature prevailed. I lost the battle; it wasn’t even close. Today, I’m glad I did.
My happiness at losing came from a new understanding of things that grow on the earth, especially the things that many of us call weeds. Here’s an interesting definition of a weed that recently came across my desk: A weed is a plant that is not valued where it is growing. Therefore, when I was in the suburbs and all my neighbors competed for the greenest lawn, a bright yellow dandelion flower in the midst of a verdant plot of land was logically perceived to be the equivalent of an enormous yellow pimple that needed popping. By every standard, it was a weed.
In the woods and throughout the fields where I live now, where the dandelion is one of dozens of indigenous plants that fill my landscape, it would be hard not to call the dandelion what Mother Nature intended: a flower that is joyfully welcome in my neighborhood despite the fact that my former self was compelled to have it eradicated. I confess: I am a repentant dandelion killer.
Aesthetics aside, there are very good reasons to cherish dandelions. As a food, it has many benefits including the ability to lower bad cholesterol and high blood sugar. Its leaves are loaded with vitamin C and an abundance of antioxidants. And believe it or not, it is good, not bad, for your lawn. Thick dandelion roots aerate soil, helping the ground absorb other natural nutrients. The roots can also be used for tea. But perhaps the most important reason to cultivate that dandelion flower is that it is one of the first flowers to bloom in spring and is an important source of food for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
However, my favorite reason to leave the misunderstood dandelion alone is that hummingbirds use the petals from dandelion puffs to build their nests. And who doesn’t love hummingbirds.
There are lots of battles to be fought. There are important causes that impact our lives. Ridding our lawns of small yellow flowers need not be one of them. Leave them alone and you will have earned the gratitude of two trillion bees. That’s a pretty good reward for doing nothing.