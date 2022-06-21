Richard Reiss: Firefly season and fleeting moments

She told me she liked to brush her hair at night. She said that sometimes she would do it in the dark to watch the sparks from the static electricity. She said it reminded her of fireflies. She liked fireflies and said they were magical. I agreed. I agreed with everything she said because more than anything else I wanted to be with her.
She told me a story about a time when she was a little girl, when her parents took her on a camping trip. It was nighttime and she wandered off into a field, not far from where they had set up their tents. She said, “It was July and it was very hot, even at night.”
At first, she saw a few, then a few dozen, then a few hundred, and then it looked as though “the entire field had been overcome by shooting stars.” So, she ran through the field trying to catch one in her hand. When at last she did, she stared at the little bug, its narrow black body glowing each time it flickered its wings.
Soon after its capture, the firefly flew away. When it did, she smiled, extended her arms, and ran among them. She said, “I glowed too, but differently.” The firefly was gone, but the memory was forever.
“Do you know,” she said with her hand in mine, “that fireflies only live for three weeks? What if we only lived for three weeks? What would we do with our lives? I think if I only had three weeks to live, that I would glow just like a firefly. How else would I be seen? How else would I be known? Unilluminated, who would care? But if I glowed, even if only for three weeks, then someone would see me. Someone would know I was alive, blazing a three-week trail across the skies.”
And she closed her eyes, and the corners of her mouth rose imperceptibly, but just enough for me to realize that she was watching herself glide effortlessly across the horizon. And that’s when I moved closer to her. And that’s when I raised my hand to her cheek. And that’s when I leaned in as if there was a lasso around us, slowly, gently, pulling us together, no faster than the speed of a sponge shrinking as its water disappears into the heavens. And that’s when I glowed, too.
So, of course, I knew then what I already knew, what I still know today. A perfect moment is so rare, so beautiful, so fleeting, that to let one slip away is indistinguishable from killing the light of the firefly.
Now, it’s June and they’re back. The warmth of summer does that. They are as low as the grass and as high as the treetops, glimmering like tinsel on a Christmas Tree. She is back, too. I see her in my fields, running through the bioluminescent glow. She is the light from a million light years away, a shooting star that reminds me there are times in our lives that are perfect.