Richard Reiss: In a world of both beauty and suffering, we balance fear with hope

The sky is as blue as the sea, and the hills are marked with evergreens placed gracefully among the leafless trees of winter. The air is crisp yet filled with moisture. Clouds float gently by, white and perfect.
Breathing is effortless and that’s what I do — I breathe. It’s my rhythm. It’s my body. It’s finding the space I need to see and accept what’s in front of me and what’s behind. I’m worried and I don’t want to be. Two years is a long time to worry. People are still dying. Hundreds a day, which is so much better than thousands — much, much better, but still ...
I just read that 3 percent of Americans know someone who died from COVID. That’s nearly 10 million people directly affected by more than 950,000 deaths. How does that impact our national psyche? I know how it affects mine. I just joined the club and feel beyond sad. After struggling for months, he is gone. I knew him. His wife sent me a note. She is devastated. Of course.
I am moving forward. Today, I see more smiles than I saw yesterday. Today, I see lips and noses and cheeks. I should be happy and mostly I am. But like I said, I worry.
There is an awful horrible thing — a war — happening 4,500 miles from here. People are dying, but not from an invisible virus. Bombs and bullets are doing the job. Paper masks won’t protect them.
My 401(K) is down five percent. I should have cashed out when I retired last year. I’m angry at myself for having that thought. It’s just money. How can I be so selfish? At least I can breathe.
There is a man that people thought might be reasonable. Turns out, not so much. Turns out, ruthless is a better descriptor. Another day goes by, another reason to worry. What do I do? I look up. The sky is beautiful.
A hawk sits on a branch in my yard. He is a regular visitor to my property. Once, I saw him swoop down and pick up a mouse. I was startled but impressed. His flight was majestic but ultimately violent. I wish he was a dove.
When I was in college, I learned the difference between macro and micro. Macro is making it hard to breathe. Micro is my personal hope for happiness and better times. But my health is good, and so is my family. My finances will also be fine. This holy trinity of comfort gets me to tomorrow, to the future, to what everyone craves: normalcy.
Twice last week I was late. The first time I was meeting a friend for breakfast, and the second time I was delivering food to the homebound. It seemed almost normal to be out of sync. I’m in the world and I’m busy. That’s the point. That’s normal. Getting up every morning and going to bed every night is a healthy pattern. There is a beginning and an end, and then there is a beginning once again.
I want my macro and micro worlds to collide, but not in a bad way. I want to see everyone’s face and I want those people 4,500 miles away to wake up to blue skies and warmth.
In 23 days, my son is getting married. Finally, a celebration, a wonderful celebration with love at its core. At the end of the marriage ceremony, he will break a glass with his foot before kissing the bride. It’s a Jewish tradition dating back nearly 2,000 years. Most Jews believe it symbolizes the destruction of the Temple in Israel, reminding us of the fragility of life, lest we take the joy of living for granted. However, there is another take. Some believe that when we are born God splits our soul into two parts, sending us on a journey to reunite through marriage. When we are married, we celebrate the shattering of the glass and hope the marriage of the united half-souls is never broken, accepting a higher purpose we might not understand.
Our glasses have been broken many times in the last two years. It seems almost endless. Yet throughout it all, the skies remain blue and the air remains crisp. And in many ways, despite all the shards of glass, people are coming together in a unified voice not seen in decades.
Am I worried? Of course I am. A lot can happen in 23 days. But I am also filled with joy, knowing that, in this very imperfect world, two halves are becoming one on a journey to a better future. When all we have is hope, love is the most potent weapon of all.