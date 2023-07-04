It’s July 4th and all across our great nation, on every inch of red, white, blue and purple, our citizens are celebrating the declared independence of these United States of America from Great Britain in 1776. As holidays go, this one’s a big one. Who doesn’t love July 4th? Families are gathering, concerts are playing, burgers are grilling, and everything is on sale. As the sun goes down and the moon goes up, fireworks light the sky, filling our senses with wonder and awe.
Independence Day is one of five national celebrations that occur on July 4th. And while all national celebrations are not national holidays, there is likely someone somewhere, perhaps everywhere in this great country, celebrating National Barbecued Spareribs Day, National Caesar Salad Day, National Country Music Day and/or National Hillbilly Day, all of which claim July 4th as their own. And that’s just July 4th.
In the month of July, there are 98 national days of celebration. I’m no mathematician, but I deduce that’s more than three a day, and two of those days that are not on July 4th absolutely should be. How is it that National Hot Dog Day and National Ice Cream Day do NOT share the fourth of July? And what about National Strawberry Sundae Day? Can someone please appoint a special congressional committee to investigate this travesty and fix it?
July is also the month to celebrate National Watermelon Day — in Japan! What? Didn’t we win the war? Is there anything more American than watermelon — other than ice cream, hot dogs and Caesar salad?
Maybe it’s just July. It’s hot. It’s sticky. It’s the beginning of the dog days of summer, when all anyone really wants to do is eat their fried chicken on National Fried Chicken Day, wash it down with some Tapioca Pudding on National Tapioca Pudding Day, and relax under the stars with a cool Pina Colada on National Pina Colada Day. And, for the audacious, have a little fun and do it all in the nude on National Nude Day.
If you are finding this a bit overwhelming, thank goodness for National Simplicity Day, which honors the life of Henry David Thoreau who said, “The world is but a canvas for our imagination.” You’ll need that imagination when conjuring up things to do on National Tape Measurer Day. I know, let’s measure macaroni noodles on National Macaroni Day.
Thoreau also said, “Do what you love. Know your bones; gnaw at it, bury it, unearth it, and gnaw at it still.” I don’t know about you, but if I’m going to gnaw my bones, I want to do it on National Bone and Joint Day. I’ve got some time to prepare since it’s not until Aug. 14. However, to truly enjoy this festive occasion, I’ll need to travel to India, which owns the rights to bone gnawing. How America let this one slip through our fingers is yet another national travesty worth investigating.
With all these celebrations, it’s no wonder Americans are dropping out of the workforce in record numbers. Who has time to work when most of us are celebrating the likes of National Take an Elevator Day or National Merry Go-Round Day, while getting our licks on National Lollipop Day. Fear not, relief is on its way. Aug. 15 is National Relaxation Day and it’s right here in America. As you’re planning to relax, be sure to enjoy National Lasagna Day, National Blueberry Muffin Day, and National Beans and Franks Day before it’s too late.
You may have noticed that many, if not most, of America’s national days of celebration focus on food. Here are a few more days in July worth noting: National Gingersnaps Day, National Jell-O Day, National Corn Fritters Day, National Cheesecake Day and National Pecan Pie Day. That’s a lot of good eats, but can you believe there is no National Go on a Diet Day?
We Americans, however, are a clever lot. To burn all those yummy calories, we have established National Exercise Day on April 18. If you are actually going to work that day, and for some reason can’t get to the gym, don’t give it a second thought. National Workout Day is May 1. What’s that you say? You’ll be too busy celebrating National Learn to Ride a Bike Day because, after all these years, you decided to take up cycling. Good for you; cycling is awesome. But guess what? The 50 great states of the union anticipated this very issue. National Fitness Day is May 6.
I love a good holiday, especially when it involves eating and ignores gift-giving. As we celebrate our freedom for the 247th time, let’s also remember that the imperfect country and world we live in is filled with joyful silliness. Will I see you on National Rat Catcher’s Day? Let’s hope so.