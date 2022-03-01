I have three of them. I share them with my wife. They range in age from 26 to 31. Geographically, they live upstairs and in the spare bedroom to 1,444 miles due south. They are, of course, my sons. I know them well. They are handsome and smart like me, and short like their mother. Which is not to say their mother is not smart. She slaughters me at Scrabble.
Now that my boys are men, I’ve begun to take a hard look at my success or failure as a parent based on their success or failure as adults. By way of assessment, I am using two methods of analysis. First, I will compare my parenting to how my father parented me. Then, I will look at my standing as a hungry young man climbing the not-for-profit ladder and compare that to my boys’ current positions in life.
Let’s start with Dad. He was not the nicest person you ever met. I have no doubt that he loved his children, but he was a student of my way or the highway, which was how he parented. He angered quickly and he struck even faster. Being with him was an uncomfortable experience. Consequently, he motivated me to get out of the house and never want to come back. On that singular point, he was a great success.
Parenting is hard work, and I did my best to fight my genetic disposition. I also made a concerted effort to be nice to my kids. Nonetheless, I’m ready to confess that I struck each of my boys at least once in their lives. Don’t ask me why because I don’t remember. Neither do they (I asked). And yes, I feel bad knowing that I caused my children physical pain. It’s tough raising three kids, let alone three high-spirited boys. That’s not an excuse. It’s just a fact. We all do things we regret.
Thankfully, the impact of striking my sons was minor. None of them appear traumatized by the experience and, unlike me, none were in any hurry to leave home. Long after college and well into their 20s, my dream of an empty nest remained elusive. Son number three put it best when he said, “Dad, you made it too comfortable for us.” And that’s when my wife and I decided to sell the house in New Jersey and move to the Berkshires.
Reaction formation has been my mantra. When my father said black, I said white. As a result, (and despite aforementioned moments of anger) I was too nice, too kind and too generous to all three boys. In doing so, I told myself I was a good dad. I never set over-the-top expectations for my sons because I never had very high expectations for myself. Be happy. Be healthy. Find a job that you like and make enough money to live and retire comfortably. If I could do it, so could they.
Have they? Maybe. Kind of. Sort of. They’re still young.
The problem is that my boys want to be happy now — not tomorrow, not next year, not in 10 years. They want the perfect job that feeds their need for fulfillment and meaning, and they saw in me a role-model who was successful, loved his job, and had the respect and admiration of his peers. What they did not see, however, was the 20 miserable years leading to my overnight success. They saw a fully evolved professional, and missed the two character-building decades during which uncertainty, fear and nausea were regular visitors to my stomach and head.
Right now, son number one is the closest to self-actualization. Five months ago, he got a great job with a great company and seems happier than he has every been. To his credit, he’s been through more than his share of character-building moments.
Son number two is the furthest from independence. Yet despite my lamentations he is writing a book that will soon be published, managing multiple Facebook pages that earn him great recognition and, along with son number three, is running a small business that restores old photographs and digitizes old videos. If you’re interested, check out Reiss Restorations.
Son number three is on the cusp. He has a job that he likes but it’s far from his dream. His dream is to never have a boss and still be financially secure. As far as I can tell, he has yet to have that character-defining moment that will set him on the path to success. He will. Everyone does. On a positive note, he is earning a master’s degree and getting married next month to a wonderful young woman.
I remember a conversation between my wife and her grandmother just before we got married. My wife had just earned her doctorate in psychology. Grandma said, “He works for who? He does what? Are you sure?”
I’m sure that my kids will be OK despite my uneven parenting. There’s enough grit among the three of them to make it. And if things get tough, I promise I won’t hit them. I’ll give then a hug instead because it’s the opposite of what my father would have done. I never earned a doctorate, but I learned my lessons well.