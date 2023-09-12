Once, many years ago, I lost my wallet and all its contents. In total, I said goodbye to three credit cards (easily replaced), my driver’s license (relatively easy to replace), a few photos that I’ve long since forgotten and $200 in cash.
Losing the cash really hurt. I had just been paid, and it was more than half my paycheck. The ensuing two weeks would be difficult.
That’s not the only money I’ve lost.
A few years later, I was in Atlantic City playing the slots. On my first pull, I made $100 on a $2 play. Lights began to flash, and bells began to ring. I was hooked, ready to make a killing. Yet, by the time I gave up an hour later, I had lost considerably more than the $100 I recently won.
The worst of my financial losses occurred on the day before my wedding. I was a man-about-town in New York City hoping for a big win at three-card monte. FYI, the only person to ever win at three-card monte is the dealer. He does very well. In the 10 minutes I played and just before the police arrived, I lost every cent I had and needed to borrow $40 to get my car out of the parking garage. Did I make it to the wedding? Of course I did, although it took me nearly 40 years to share the details of my humiliating loss with my wife.
One would think I had learned my lesson, and by the time I reached 30 I’d like to say I had. I never gamble (except for lottery tickets and only when it’s over $1 billion), and rarely, if ever, do I carry around large amounts of cash. In the vernacular of investing, it is safe to say that my experience in losing money turned me into a prudent, if not responsible, investor.
Prudent investors take the long view. Responsible investors protect their assets and those who depend on them. Twenty years ago, I protected those around me by purchasing a $1 million life insurance policy. Had the inevitable arrived early, my wife and kids would have had the financial resources to get through it.
Thankfully, the inevitable is still somewhere off in the future. Yet when it arrives it’s unlikely my family with have that extra million bucks to ease the sadness of my passing. If my death doesn’t bring them to tears, surely coming up short by a cool million will.
I knew the day would come, but when the letter arrived from the insurance company informing me that my policy was about to expire unless I paid the new premium, I felt nearly as bad as when I lost my wallet and was forced to live on Jell-O and white bread for two weeks. It seemed yet again as if I had lost my money. The sum of my previous losses had not prepared me to accept what was no longer mine.
I know what you’re thinking. Why not pay the new premium and keep the policy in place? I would love to, but every now and then I have flashbacks of white bread and Jell-O sandwiches.
At the age of 46, my $1 million policy cost $1,590 a year. I was a strapping young man and the odds of my living were in my favor. At the age of 66, that same $1 million policy for that same slightly less strapping and not so young man goes for a whopping $51,704 a year. My odds of staying alive were reduced to those of winning the Jackpot at the slots, roughly one in 34 million. It pays to be young and, forgive me, it pays to die young.
In the spirit of transparency, I have informed my wife and children that 30 days hence my net worth will be reduced by $1 million. To their credit, they each put on a brave face, knowing full well that the clock is ticking. “Is there no way you can make up for it?” one of my children queried. “Sure,” I said. “I’ll just go back to work for 40 years.” To which another child replied, “That works for us.”
They’re good people and I love them, but the other day I noticed that the chemicals I use to get rid of the varmints that occasionally break into the house and often tear up my garden have gone missing. Coincidence? I hope not. Nonetheless, as a prudent and responsible person, I’ll be sleeping with one eye open, at least for the next 30 days.