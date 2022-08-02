In 1991, my parents went to see Frank Sinatra at Madison Square Garden. Sinatra was 76, and my parents were in their 60, as I am now.
It was inexplicable to me that Sinatra, at his age, could fill the Garden. And it was unfathomable that my parents would attend. I was embarrassed for the two of them who, like Sinatra, dressed to the nines for the show. How was this possible? What person in their right mind goes to a concert at the Garden to see an aging septuagenarian attempt to sing songs from 30, 40 and 50 years ago?
Today, the answer is everyone. In every corner of America, people pay thousands of dollars to see aging rock stars sing the songs of their youth. And forget septuagenarian. How about octogenarian? You wanted to be there, but if you couldn’t, you watched the YouTube video of Paul McCartney at Giants Stadium, celebrating his 80th Birthday. At the end of the show, he was joined on stage by a youthful 72-year-old Bruce Springsteen.
Neil Young, now 76, was 33 when he released “Hey Hey My My (Into the Black).” Rock ‘n’ roll can never die. Really? It took a while to get to the future, but it sure looks like the rock era is on its last glorious legs. Across the continent, rock’s oldest (and still living) heroes are saying goodbye through their music.
Look at the biggest shows selling out arenas and concert halls. Elton John (75). Sting (70). Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones (79). And I love him, but our own James Taylor (who gave two wonderful concerts at Tanglewood just a few weeks ago) is 74. In his defense, and mine, I don’t put rock stars and folk singers in the same category. In fact, folk singers are supposed to age, sharing their beautiful yarns from one generation to the next. Think Pete Seeger, who continued to perform until his passing at 94.
In 1968, Paul Simon, who was 26 at the time, wrote this:
”Can you imagine us years from today
Sharing a park bench quietly?
How terribly strange to be 70”
Was Simon clairvoyant? Maybe. Maybe not.
I know a bunch of 70-year-olds, and none of them is sitting on park benches. Many of them have no trouble joining this 65-year-old on 50-mile bike rides. Perhaps that’s the big difference today, especially if you’re living an active life in the Berkshires. Even so, I still have a hard time imagining Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix or Janis Joplin, had they lived, performing in their twilight years.
When you’re 26 and don’t trust anyone over 30, getting to 70 is a mind-blowing exploration of the soul. When you’re 70, looking back on 26, mind-blowing falls woefully short of expressing the passage of time.
In 2011, I took my youngest son to see 85-year-old Chuck Berry perform at the State Theater in Easton, Pa. My son’s goal was to see as many rock icons as he could before they all moved on to the afterlife. Berry, to his credit, put on a pretty good 60-minute show that included his famous duck-walk (not so easy at his age). During the encore, he asked women in the audience to come up on stage and dance with him. Quite a few accepted his offer, including several that somehow made it on to the stage with their walkers. It was quite a scene, but good for Berry and good for the ladies, too.
I had a lot of goals when I was growing up, but the goal I never abandoned was to be the polar opposite of my mother and father. Sadly, I failed. Ringo (82) will be at Tanglewood in a month, and Van Morrison (76) performs a few days later. Will I be in the audience? Of course I will!
Studies have shown that music from our youth, particularly from our adolescence, is the music we enjoy the most. If you think about it, it makes sense. As adolescents we came into our own as human beings. We fell in love. We had adventures of all sorts. We lived and saved our favorite memories, most of which were affixed to popular songs that today play over and over in our minds. Our joys and our development became intricately entwined with our music.
If Springsteen is my Sinatra, so be it. At least, I’m not wearing a suit and tie to the concert like my dad. T-shirt and jeans all the way. Long live rock ‘n’ roll.