One of my favorite movies when I was 12 years old was “My Side of the Mountain,” about a boy who leaves his home in Toronto to live in the wilderness outside of Quebec.
The young boy, Sam, wrote a heartfelt letter to his parents about his love of the outdoors and left for nearly a year. He boarded a bus and was gone. Forget that his parents seemed little concerned with his departure and waited patiently for him to come home. And never mind that on day two of his adventure he magically found a large hollowed-out tree trunk to inhabit.
Sam wanted us to think that he didn’t need people. What little companionship he had consisted of a precocious pet raccoon, an occasional visit from the local wilderness librarian and a travelling folk singer who rescued Sam from suffocation when the tree trunk he was living in got buried in snow. His only other friend was a peregrine falcon that he captured and trained to hunt for him. After all, a boy can only live so long on berries and dried algae.
Plausibility aside, I was enamored by the notion of living alone and living off the land. Like me, Sam was 12 years old. And, like me, we both enjoyed good long hikes in the woods, alone with our thoughts among the natural beauty of the land. I was impressed and inspired by his sense of independence, his desire to be alone, and his love of nature — all traits I shared with Sam.
I remember leaving the movie theater thinking, I can do that. And then I went home, watched TV for the rest of the day and ate a box of Oreos (Thank you, Mom). Maybe I couldn’t.
Like Sam, I had some pretty good wilderness skills from camping and fishing in the Ramapo Mountains of Northern New Jersey. (Although to Sam’s credit, I think it highly unlikely I would have captured and trained a falcon to do my hunting.) The problem for me, however, was not the skill set. The problem would have been the loneliness.
Sam was a disciple of Henry David Thoreau, who said, “I never found a companion that was so companionable as solitude.”
I like to be alone, too, and as a writer often I am alone. But not all the time.
Sam, I think, did not have a lot of friends. I don’t have a lot of friends either, but I really like the ones I have, especially the friends from when I was younger. I was reminded of this recently when my wife and I spent two days in New York City with a couple we have known for more than 35 years. They live in California, and it’s a rare treat when we see them.
Our first night together, sitting at dinner, my wife exclaimed, “We’re in our 60s!” More than just an acknowledgement of our age, it was an acknowledgement of the lives we have lived, the children we have raised and how we got to where we are today. In our own ways we have been to the wilderness. Lest we forget that life is hard. But that’s OK. Having been witnesses to each other’s journey, we share an understanding and a comfort that not only puts us at ease but enables us to breathe with little concern for what might be said. Old friends are the warmth of a lifetime. Sam was too young to appreciate that.
Back when we were new friends, these old friends agreed to go camping with my wife and me. Unlike Sam, we didn’t take a bus, but we did load up the car with tents and supplies for a small wilderness adventure. Upon arriving at our campsite, we pitched our tents and had a nice meal over the campfire. Shortly after dinner, it began to rain and so we went to our respective shelters to stay dry. The rain continued. And the rain continued. And the rain got harder and torrential, creating a swift moving stream that was about to take away our tents. With no tree trunk to protect us, we loaded up the car as fast as we could and headed home.
I’m sure Sam would have would have contrived some clever device to prevent the tents from floating away — most likely made from the hide and bones of a bear he captured in netting that he wove from tree bark. He was that kind of kid. I wasn’t. We went back to our apartment, made four cups of hot chocolate and slept well past noon the following day.
I know that Sam is fictional, but if he were real, I’d hope as he got older that he would make new friends that were not wilderness creatures. I’m grateful for my friends, from long ago and new, for the lives we’ve lived and shared, and for the opportunity to be whomever we want to be with each other.