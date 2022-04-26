Richard Reiss: Purpose, plans and the power of their absence in retirement

I was talking about retirement with a friend. My friend said she plans to work until she is 70. I retired last year at 64. Seventy seemed like a lifetime away.
She said to me, “If you’re going to be happy, you need a plan.”
I said, “For me to have a plan, I need to know what I want to do.”
“That makes sense,” she said. “What do you want to do?”
I said, “I don’t want to have a plan. It’s the 21st century and planning seems so last century.”
“But everyone needs a purpose,” she said, “especially in retirement. What yours?”
I thought about that a lot. I gave it at least two minutes of deep concentration, and then I said, “My purpose is not to have a purpose. If I don’t have a purpose, I’ll have absolutely no reason to get up in the morning. I used to get up a lot. I used to get up early. But that was for them, and not for me. My purpose then (lest we forget this is now) was subsumed by the purposes of others so that I could pay the mortgage, feed the kids, have a car, and go out for dinner when my wife and I were too tired to take the frozen dinners out of the freezer and press the buttons on the microwave.”
“So, this is really about sleeping in,” she said. “Your purpose is to sleep in.”
“If I had a purpose, which I have unequivocally stated I do not, sleeping might just be the perfect purpose for me. But, as I said, no.”
“Aren’t you worried you’ll get bored?” she asked.
“Boredom implies that a person is unhappy doing nothing,” I said. “I am the opposite of that. The other day, I did nothing all day long. It was exhilarating. In the morning, I sat on the front porch and watched the birds empty the bird feeder. And then a car drove by. It was a green truck and not a car I recognized. I spent an hour or so pondering about who the owner of the green truck might be. And then my phone rang, and I forgot all about it. The man on the phone told me that the warranty on my 2010 Nissan Maxima had expired. I had no idea, but the man said he could renew it for really cheap. I should have said yes, but in the middle of the phone call I sneezed, dropped the phone on my shoeless big toe and began to curse at the man. Surely, it was his fault that I dropped the phone. If he never called, I would not have picked up the phone, and gravity would not have directed it, like a missile, at my big toe. And that’s what I told him, along with a few choice expletives, before he began cursing back at me. How rude, I thought, but he hung up before I had a chance to tell him or renew the car warranty.
“By the time the phone call ended, the sun had shifted. The front of the house was getting chilly, so I walked from the front porch to the back deck where I think I saw a ground hog scamper across my yard. It was either a groundhog, fox, dog, or a small coyote. I’m not completely sure because I must have dropped my glasses with my phone, and everything looked just a little fuzzy.
“I hope it wasn’t a groundhog. If it was, I lost another opportunity to shoot it, which is my latest obsession. Don’t get me wrong, there was a time when I loved all animals. That time ended when a certain groundhog caused considerable damage to my property. You should see all the holes. Swiss cheese has nothing on my back yard. Now, I fantasize about shooting groundhogs, (or at least the one that’s tearing up my yard) even though I’ve never owned a gun. I know. I know. Guns are bad, but I’m nearly convinced that groundhogs are worse. Plus, when the revolution comes, I’ll be ready. And don’t get me started on woodpeckers. So noisy.”
And that’s when she said, “No plan, no purpose, and a gun fetish. Sounds like retirement is going exactly as you planned it.”
“Ha!” I roared. “I won’t be tricked by the glaring truth of what you say. There is no plan. Nada! Nope! Never!
“However, there is a recipe,” I said. “It starts with an empty bowl. I fill the bowl with sunlight, and I add a healthy dose of fresh air. I gather the clouds, extract the raindrops, and bring it all together with the love of a good woman. Then I put it in the oven, and I never take it out.
“Who needs a plan when there’s always something good cooking in the oven? And therein lies my happiness — no plan needed.”