Back in the day when I was the boss, there was a process in place whereby new employees were required to undergo a 90-day performance review.
Like Caesar, when the review was over, I offered thumbs up or thumbs or down, giving life or death to the careers of many.
I always thought the process was a little silly because I could usually tell within the first few days whether a new employee had what it takes to succeed in the environment of higher education fundraising.
Nonetheless, I suppose 90 days was fair for the employee and the employer.
The performance review consisted of 10 attributes, scored on a scale of one to four, with four being outstanding.
Now that I am retired slightly more than 90 days, I thought it would be a good idea to evaluate my retirement, and to recommend (to myself) if I should stay in retirement, fire myself and go back to work, or put myself on probation, reevaluating my performance sometime in the future.
Let’s begin with the quantity of work. The problem here is that in retirement I really don’t do work, which is sort of the point of retirement, right? Therefore, if I’m being honest, I give myself a zero.
Next is the quality of work. When one divides nothing into nothing, the sum is usually nothing. Zero again.
Third on the list of attributes is interpersonal interactions, which is essentially how the employee gets along with others. So far, the only person who has complained about my behavior is my wife, who, much to her credit, is still gainfully employed.
Her complaints, however, have little to do with work, because as noted earlier, I don’t do that anymore. She’d like me to do more household chores, but that seems way too close to the thing I no longer do, which, of course, is antithetical to retirement. Other than that, we get along wonderfully. I give myself a four.
The next attribute is initiative. Let it be known that I have taken great initiative to find people to do things for me that heretofore would have constituted work. You won’t find me watching YouTube videos about fixing toilets, repairing roofs, laying floors or installing windows, precisely because I have taken the initiative to find good, hard-working people to do that for me. Four again.
Creativity is next on the list. This attribute seems to be overly subjective. What’s creative to me might not be creative to you. For example, lately I’ve taken up writing haiku. Here’s one I wrote about retirement:
Invisible wind
My salary floats away
Happy forever
I can do better. I give myself a two.
Now we are up to independent thinking. Thinking about nothing is something I do a lot, but it’s hardly the hallmark of an independent mind. When I am thinking about something, I think about riding my bike, the weather, the seasons, vacations I have yet to plan, movies I have yet to see, mountains I have yet to climb, songs I have yet to sing and poems I have yet to write. OK, it’s a lot of nothing. Another zero.
Seventh on the list of is judgment. I have it. It’s good. Don’t argue with me. I get a four whether you like it or not. That, my friends, is superior judgment.
Coming up at number eight is flexibility. The days when I could touch my toes without bending my knees are long gone. Yet, I assume that flexibility, in this context, has nothing to do with muscles and tendons. I go with the flow. I can be flexible. Here is an example: I wanted the guy who cuts my grass to do it on Monday. He said, “I can’t do it until Tuesday.” I said, “That’s fine because I am flexible.” He said, “You sure are, boss.” It was nice to be called boss again. See? Another four.
Rounding out the final two are adherence to policy and occupational knowledge. I never liked policies or rules and did my best to avoid them whenever possible. Somehow that worked before and it’s working still. I am a free man. Can you say four?
As for occupational knowledge, I am reminded of a conversation I had with the wife of my boss nearly 18 years ago. My boss was the president of the university and he and the university were going though a very difficult period. He was distraught, as was she. During one extremely turbulent day (there were many) she pulled me aside and said with pure conviction and exasperation, “You know, there are no books that tell you how to do this.” I nodded, feigning empathy, and thought to myself, “Are you nuts? There are hundreds of books that tell you how to do this.”
Retirement is the same way. I could spend the rest of my life reading books about how to be happy in retirement. But I won’t do that, and I suspect I will remain pretty darn happy. That’s another four for me.
Despite multiple zeros, I’ll stick with the retirement gig. Feel free to add up my score. It won’t matter because I knew, after only a few days, that I was the right person for the job.