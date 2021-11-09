Baseball season just ended. Football season is halfway through. Autumn will soon turn to winter, and winter to spring, and spring to summer. There’s the season of love and the season of hope. There’s the rainy season and the dry season and, lest we forget, the flu season is just around the corner, although surely it will be eclipsed by the omnipresent holiday season. There are a lot of seasons, so forgive me, but I’d like to add one more: wish season.
Wishes are powerful; sometimes they even come true. Think about it. The last time you made a wish, what happened? The first thing that happened is your universe opened to new possibilities. You had a moment of optimism and anticipation, maybe even a flash of joy. A wish can do that long before it’s fulfilled.
Wishes are dreams, but we humans are mostly pragmatic. We say we are thoughtful, weighing the pros and cons of every situation. The pragmatists say: If I do A, B, and C, the outcome will be D. But then there are the dreamers. The dreamers say: There are forces that need to be overcome. I’ll do A, B & C, but to ensure that D is my outcome, I’ll add a healthy dose of robust wishing, knowing that anything can happen in a world where anything is possible.
All of us make wishes, but possibly not enough despite the few occasions where wish-making is encouraged. Who hasn’t wished on a shooting star or the first star that comes out at night? Wishing as one blows out birthday candles is a time-honored tradition. And wishing at a fountain, which generally includes tossing a coin, is done in cultures all around the world, even though there is no guarantee that the higher the currency the more likely the wish will come true.
When my kids were young, we began a family tradition of making a wish every New Year’s Eve. Our wishes were written on paper and placed in a beautiful green and gold raku vase called the wish maker. There they would remain, long into the future, until such time as we would read our wishes to see if they had come true.
We continued the tradition for several years until one Thanksgiving, the house overflowing with family and friends, the wish keeper was knocked over by my son, Gabe. It shattered into a thousand pieces. Gabe was horrified. His young life was already heading in the wrong direction and destroying the wish keeper would not be a good omen. All the hugs I gave him were not enough to take away his embarrassment and shame. His troubled life was about to fall off the precipice, as he entered a dark world of alienation and drugs that would continue long into adulthood. We couldn’t have known it at the time, but the destruction of the wish maker was a forewarning of our son’s dangerous future.
We never replaced the wish keeper, but my commitment to wishing remained unwavering. Recently, I was going through some things and came across a small satin satchel that held my kids’ wish maker wishes. Beyond world peace, a dog and more Legos, there were two wishes that struck a chord. The first was unsigned and said, “I wish that Gabe was nicer to Mom and Dad.”
I wished that, too, on every New Year’s Eve, birthdays, fountains and shooting stars. Today, he is nice — he is very nice. He is 31 and just received his one-year sobriety chip. He has a great job and is doing all the right things. Love and pride are not enough to describe how my wife and I feel about his amazing progress. I’ll continue wishing for good things for him and my two other boys.
I believe in the power of numbers and that’s why I am pushing for wish season. My most important wish took nearly 20 years to come true. But what if we all wished together over a day, week or month? If wish season existed, think of what an amazing, unified force that would be. Millions, maybe billions of people, united in the belief in what is possible. Secret wishes, wrapped in the gossamer dreams of our collected imaginations, could do great things large and small.
I’ll always wish for world peace and family togetherness, but a puppy would be nice, too. Let’s do it together. Let’s turn our wishes into sublime prayers of hope. Let’s make wish season that special time full of possibilities.
The second wish was from Gabe. It said, “I wish for happiness and a good life.” Don’t we all.