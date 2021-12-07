My sense of style began in 1980 when, fresh out of college, I was hired by the Boy Scouts of America.
I’m not sure what the BSA position on style was, but they did give me a khaki green uniform to wear at meetings and camporees. I liked the uniform, but not nearly as much as I liked my new pinstriped polyester suit that shined like black ice. I bought the suit at a now defunct department store in Parkersburg, W.Va., but it began a long love affair with a well-made suit.
Five years later, finding little appreciation for what I wore, I left the BSA for a career in higher education. My sense of style was changing. My goal at that time was to trade in my uniform for a nice pair of khakis and a tweed jacket with patches on the elbows.
That was not to be. I worked in fundraising. I brushed against high-rollers, financiers, entrepreneurs and CEOs. These people knew how to dress, and it was impressed upon me that I best do the same. At one university, it was suits only — no sport coats allowed ever.
During my fundraising career, I bought many fine and expensive suits, eventually expecting the same of those who worked for me. I was convinced that what you wore mattered.
My first hint of “Does it really matter?” took place at an event honoring a $10 million donor. I was 20 years into my career and a vice president. Not only did I think it was important to look good for the donor, but I wanted to set an example for my employees.
I went shopping. I bought a new suit. I looked great.
When the donor arrived, it was obvious that he had not gone shopping. He wore a blue blazer, a white button-down shirt and … blue jeans. I thought OK, when you’re that wealthy you can wear whatever you want. He had no one to impress. His success and his wallet took care of that.
Fast-forward a dozen years and I was still wearing expensive suits even though the workplace was becoming more casual. I was older and wiser, but still hard on myself when it came to what I wore to work. I was also reading the workplace tea leaves that said goodbye suits and ties, hello dress casual. A new generation of workers didn’t seem to care about impressing me or anyone else with how they dressed. I still believed that our attire made a difference in how we were perceived. That perception, that first impression, was critical. I believed that then. I don’t believe that now.
My opinion changed during the last few years in higher-education fundraising when I took a hard look at my career and the things that made me successful. My success was based on long-term relationships that were developed and cultivated over years. I was successful not because of my clothing but because I had integrity and could be trusted. A new suit doesn’t give you that. A new suit is veneer.
I went with the flow as casual Fridays morphed into casual every days. I wore nice shoes with nice jeans and sport coats. Most of the time, when an employee took advantage of dress casual, I bit my tongue.
One time, however, the infraction was egregious: a Mickey Mouse T-shirt tucked into striped seersucker pants was simply not acceptable. Soon thereafter, a no-way, no-how, no-place, no T-shirt email was shared with the team.
On my last day of work, I was given a farewell party at a top-flight restaurant. I wore nice jeans, a button-down shirt and a blue sport coat. I wasn’t a $10 million donor, but it felt good to be comfortable dressing like one.
Months later, my wife and I were staying at a private club in New York City to attend a wedding. The night we arrived, we were heading to a Broadway show, when I was approached by the doorman. He informed me that when I return later that evening, I may not use the front entrance.
“Why is that?” I asked.
“We have rules here, sir,” he said. “If you read the handbook in your room, you will see that jeans are forbidden. Kindly, use the side entrance, where you can take the elevator directly to your room.”
“Seriously,” I said. “You know I’m paying $350 a night to stay here, and I have to use the service entrance?”
Despite my irritation, the doorman was unflummoxed.
“These are the rules,” he said.
And that’s when I realized how wrong I had been all these years.
While I’m not advocating being a slob, I am hoping others can be comfortable and not worry what people think.
I had a lot of suits and ties to get rid of when I retired. In the end, I kept one of my tuxedos (that’s right, I had two, but I also had a wedding coming up), a suit (at my age funerals happen more often than I like) and a sport coat (that I will only wear with jeans and never with a T-shirt because, come on, I’m not 30 anymore).
Shakespeare said it best more than 500 years ago: “To thine own self be true.”
It took me a long time to get there, but my blue jeans and I are very happy now.