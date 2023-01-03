I didn’t lose 20 pounds. I haven’t completed the novel I’ve been working on for three years. I don’t think I was any nicer to my children or my wife. And, yet again, I failed to ride 5,000 miles on my bike last year.
What gives? Is it me or are New Year’s resolutions simply a bad idea. My ego can only take so much failure.
The origin of this annual rite of self-flagellation goes back 4,000 years to when the ancient Babylonians held a 12-day festival in which they reaffirmed their loyalty to the king, asked their gods to show favor upon their crops and promised to pay their debts. If they succeeded, they were graced with blessings. If they failed, the gods would treat them poorly, which, I am told, was not a good thing 4,000 years ago and surely not good today.
Fast-forward to the present, and millions of my fellow resolutioners earnestly resolve to affect positive change in their lives by setting unrealistic goals for themselves every first day of the year. We are — each one of us — gluttons for punishment. No wonder we are depressed during the holidays!
The problem is that most of us were never properly taught how to establish an attainable goal. For example, when I was clawing my way up the fundraiser’s ladder to success, I would always have an annual goal. Let’s say the goal was $5 million, but I only raised $4 million dollars. Was the goal realistic? Was it thoughtfully constructed based on proper analytics and best practices? None of that seemed to matter because next year’s goal was certain to be $6 million. Where’s the logic? Failure was inevitable.
If you want to be happy in life and constantly, shamelessly, gleefully successful at endeavors large and small, then you best refrain from making any New Year’s resolutions. If for some reason that’s not possible, there is a choice: Lower your ambitions. It’s really not necessary to be thinner, wiser, faster or prettier. Choose a short book and put “War and Peace” back on the shelf. Take a walk through the woods and watch the New York Marathon on television. Most of all, relax.
If you are the kind of person who must be challenged, who must set goals, who categorizes sleep as an inconvenient period between “The Tonight Show” and “The Today Show,” then here is the perfect no-fail resolution certain to keep you on your path toward greatness. Resolve to wake up every morning.
The beauty of this resolution is that you’re already doing it, but now you are doing it with purpose. Furthermore, a second resolution to go to sleep at night is totally unnecessary and probably redundant.
Trust me, every day you will wake up. Thousands of days and likely many decades will go by when you will have accomplished your new New Year’s resolution every 24 hours. And when you don’t — and that day will come (you know it will) — you won’t even know you failed.
The ancient gods were sticklers and could be supremely vengeful. It’s no wonder the Babylonians rarely come up in conversation anymore. And while I’m not so worried about vengeful gods, I am concerned that too many people set themselves up for failure every year. Don’t do it! Be bold! Resist the temptation to knowingly fall short.
A year from now, when everyone is sitting around the holiday table lamenting the New Year’s resolutions they failed to accomplish, you can boldly proclaim, “I woke up this morning, successful again!”