If a bluebird is blue and a blackbird is black, then why is a snowbird a person who craves warmth and sunshine?
I live in a place where the average temperature for the past two weeks has been well below freezing. When I look out my window, I see snow on the ground and ice in the trees. When I go ice skating, it’s not at an indoor rink. It’s on a lake. And when I walk to my mailbox, there is a lovely gray mist that flows from my mouth each time I exhale. It is the warmth of my breath converging with the frigid air that surrounds me.
So who is the snowbird? I am, of course!
I don’t know who came up with term snowbird; but whoever did got it backwards. Snowbirds belong in the snow and that is where I am. If you’re wondering if there is a term for people who leave the warmth of the sunshine (not to mention the Sunshine State) for cooler climates in the summer months, there is. They are called … sunbirds. No wonder the world is upside down.
Snowbird is a lovely term, and because I live among billions, possibly trillions, of snowflakes, it aptly describes who I am. I am all for snow, joyfully celebrating the arrival of the winter solstice. This snowbird moved further north to be energized by the cool air, invigorated by the frozen water, and soothed by the stillness that winter brings to the land. Can’t you see me draped in white feathers, soaring above a flowing blanket of Berkshire snow? Look up and there I am, coming in fast and low, landing on my frozen deck for a hot cup of cocoa. That was no eagle. That was Super Snowbird, not afraid or embarrassed to wear a thermal undershirt, a scarf, a flannel shirt, a sweatshirt, another sweatshirt, long johns, lined pants and a wool-lined leather jacket — all at the same time. My ears are covered and my fingers, too. And wrapped around my toes and beneath my socks and boots are cozy toe-warmers. Arctic blast? Hit me with all you got. My core is warm and protected and I am ready to roll.
As for all those fakers in Florida who call themselves snowbirds, how about we call them mockingbirds instead? The mockingbird is, after all, the Florida state bird. Or, along the same theme, they might consider being orange blossom birds, named for the state flower. My favorite, however, for all my warm-feathered friends, is the gatorbird. And, yes, the gator, also known as the American alligator, is the state reptile of Florida. Who wouldn’t want to be a gatorbird? I would be so proud to know one.
Did you know that 28 states, including Massachusetts and New York, have a designated state reptile? In Massachusetts, the official designee is the garter snake. In New York, where I live, the snapping turtle holds that honor. So here is my promise: should my mission to right this awful malapropism fail, I will joyfully become New York’s first turtlebird. I may never fly, but I will happily lie in frozen mud gleefully nibbling away at a hibernating frog.
Honestly, though, I don’t see myself failing in this quest. After all, this is America, land of the free and home of the brave. In America, we only tell the truth. When George Washington said, “I cannot tell a lie,” he meant it. Although my extensive research has revealed that young George, upon confessing his wrongdoing to his father, also said, “And how about a slice of cherry pie, Dad?” making the father of the father of our country doubly proud.
Tell you what; I’ll take a of slice pie a la mode with a pair of skis, a thermostat, a bag of salt and a four-wheel-drive truck. And when the kids come calling, I’ll drag out the sleds, too. That’s how real snowbirds do it, smiling all the way.
Winter in this beautiful part of America can be long and cold. We haven’t reached long yet, but we’ve certainly hit cold. I may be crazy, but this snowbird, this true-blue American snowbird, layered to the hilt and waxing his skis, loves every frigid moment.