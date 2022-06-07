Richard Reiss: Still loving to win, still learning to lose

When I was a senior in high school, I won 21 straight wrestling matches. The notion of losing was completely foreign to me until the two-time state champion pinned me in less than a minute. It happened so quickly; it was almost like it didn’t happen at all. I rose from the mat, shook hands with my opponent and walked back to the locker room. For all I knew, my winning streak would continue indefinitely. It didn’t.
I wrestled briefly in college, but for reasons that would require a good therapist to explain, I walked away from the sport. The notion of winning, however, and the idea that competition was important, especially athletic competition, stuck with me for a very long time.
I took up racquetball and was very good. I won a lot more than I lost. I took up running, and was at least proficient, having run a marathon and several 10K races. The endorphin-induced runner’s high almost made up for the fact that I never came close to winning a race.
Then I took up golf. I was terrible. I never won, never came close. One day, I was changing a flat tire on the highway. The spare was in the trunk and getting it out required that first I take out my golf clubs. Two days later, I was thinking about how dangerous it was to change a tire on a Route 80 in New Jersey, cars whizzing by at 65 miles an hour, when I realized I left my clubs on the side of the road. Most golfers would have been pretty upset. I took it as a sign. Perhaps this competitive/winning thing wasn’t all it was cut out to be.
Time took over. Wrinkles appeared where once my skin was smooth. My hair thinned and changed from rich auburn to brilliant gray. Yet despite the physical changes that time heaps on all of us, I still clung to what was left of my competitive spirit. Recently, however, I had what a generation before me would have called my comeuppance in, of all sports, table tennis.
Not a player? Many aren’t. But if you are of a certain generation, and if you are Jewish, and if you spent most of your summer vacations in The Mountains (aka the Catskills), then there is a very good chance that you have a high level of table tennis proficiency. I might not have won 21 straight games, but I knew I could play. I was good.
So, imagine how excited I was when this past weekend, traveling with friends, we pulled into a roadside restaurant that had a shiny black table on the premises. All six of us were Jewish, but I knew for a fact that only two others had grown up in The Mountains. They, too, were excited to play. They, too, knew they were good.
Game on
I let the others play for a while, feigning disinterest, when someone said, “Rick, it’s your turn.”
Casually, I approached the table, paddle in hand. First, a little warm-up. The ball goes over the net and the ball is returned. So far, so good. We laughed. We smiled. We pretended that winning didn’t matter.
My opponent, Michele, said, “You ready?”
“Ready,” I said. “Go ahead and serve.”
I prepared myself to return the ball. The ball hits my paddle and I, in return, push the paddle forward, hoping to land the ball on the opposite corner of the table. It never got there. It never made it over the net. The ball rolled off the table and under a wicker chair where I retrieved it and tossed it back to Michele. “One nothing,” she said.
It was only the first point, but, for some reason I was reminded of something my wife once said to me while watching a movie. The movie was a serious drama and the main character had just coughed. “That’s it,” she said. “He’s dead.” Twenty minutes later, he was.
At one nothing, I intuitively knew I had been handed a humongous cough. Soon it was five to one. Then 10 to five. Then 15 to eight, and 21 to 11. Game. Set. Match. Ego. I was pinned and we didn’t even shake hands when it was over. Michele, for her part, took it in stride — just another win for the champ. She beat me, she beat her husband and she beat the guy who didn’t spend his summers in The Mountains but thought he might, nonetheless, offer up some competition. He didn’t.
Good sports know that losing is part of the game. Winners are humble, and losers are sad but respectful. Was there a rematch? Yes, of course! That evening, the men took on Michele and the other women in a hotly contested game of charades. Sadly, for those of us with waning testosterone, Team Michele won, yet again, with a sublime characterization of the word back-stabber.
I wasn’t stabbed anywhere. I was simply reminded that despite the passing of decades and endless lessons of good sportsmanship, that I would still rather win than lose. I was also reminded that no matter how good we feel about ourselves, our ability and our competitive edge, there’s always someone out there — maybe someone we have known for a very long time — that’s willing to deliver a healthy dose of comeuppance.