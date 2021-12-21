I am obsessed with certain things: The weather, because it impacts the time I spend riding my bike. Money, because I no longer have a revenue stream and heaven forbid I haven’t saved enough. My children, because the world is getting tougher and maybe I wasn’t tough enough on them. And my health, because when that goes it’s “adios amigos,” and there won’t be anything I can do about my money, my kids or cycling.
Health, of course, is the elephant in the room. It is nearly impossible to have a conversation with another person in my age group that does not somehow revolve upon the condition of our bones, muscles and organs. For example, recently my wife and I had dinner with friends at their home. In no particular order we covered the following subjects: a mutual friend in the hospital with COVID, cancer, gout, knee replacements, joint pain, hospitals, hip surgery, arthritis, back pain and stenosis. Then we had dessert. How we avoided discussing the impact of gravity on our bodies remains a mystery, but rest assured it will come up at our next meal long before we get to the salad.
How did this happen?
I asked my old friend Ibuprofen for some insight. Ibu and I go back a long way. We first met in my 30s after I wrenched my ankle playing racquetball. The subsequent relief was instant and deep, and a strong bond between us began. Our friendship continued over the years, although we briefly parted ways during my 50s when the desire to play golf overwhelmed the agony I felt each time I swung a club. Ibu was unable to be the friend I needed. I needed someone bigger, stronger and more potent. That’s when I met his cousin, Oxi, who not only took away my pain but lifted more than a few brain cells in the process. It was a toxic relationship that thankfully was short-lived. In the end, I left Oxi, renewing my friendship with Ibu and a gentler approach toward addressing the omnipresent aches and pains of my body.
Ibu said, “You know, you did this to yourself,” to which I replied, “What are you talking about, dude?”
“You know what I’m talking about,” Ibu said. “You thought you were staying in shape, but you were wearing yourself down. You can’t abuse a body for 45 years and think everything will be fine when the leaves start falling off the trees. And now you complain that there’s nothing else to talk about?”
“Well, it’s not just me,” I said. “It’s everyone. Why can’t we just talk about politics anymore?”
Ibu gave me a look — the kind of look my father gave me when he was about to get tough on me. But Ibu knew that I knew better and rolled back into his pillbox. As the lid was closing, I heard him whisper under his breath, “Idiot.”
That was rough. I’m no idiot. My blood pressure is great, and I have the resting pulse of an 18-year-old. So, what’s the problem? Oh, right, everything hurts.
I could live in denial (it worked for my mother so why not me), but that would force me into isolation since all my friends are in the same condition. I could also find younger friends, but I suspect that not too many thirty-somethings want to hang out with a gray-haired man who is four months away from Medicare eligibility.
No, there is only one solution: to accept age-related pain as an expression of our existential existence. “I ache, therefore I complain.” And so does every else.
It’s an unfortunate fact of life that I begrudgingly accept. Nonetheless, I can’t help but think of what was spoken 41 years ago at the 1980 World Boxing Council welterweight championship. Reigning world champion Roberto Duran was getting pummeled by Sugar Ray Leonard. Eight rounds into the fight, as Durán headed back to his corner, he could clearly be heard saying those famous words: “No mas. No mas.”
Just as clearly as I hear myself saying (but just not yet), “Adios amigos. Adios.”