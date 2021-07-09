In another week my colleagues will be throwing me a retirement party. After 42 years on the job and 18 years with my current employer, I’m calling it quits.
When people ask me how I feel about retiring, as if some great unknown mystery lies ahead, my response is always the same. I smile – a really big I-just-won-the-lottery smile – and then I say, “I feel fantastic,” which honestly I do. My health is excellent. Financially, I’m set. My marriage is solid, and my kids are doing all the right things to lead productive lives. And yet I would be lying if I did not admit (at least to myself) a twinge of sadness. In fact, each time I think about what I will say at my party, after what I assume will be kind things said about me, I well up enough to force myself to think about something else.
So I think about becoming untethered to my mobile phone, about reading more, writing more, caring more and loving more. I see myself hiking in the mountains with my sons, riding my bicycle with my friends, and travelling with my wife to all those places on the planet we have yet to experience. I’m optimistic that the occasional nausea that comes with deadlines and goals and targets and bosses, will disappear forever and not return like this year’s cicadas. I will not be bored. I will not be lonely. I will not miss the work. As the senior fundraiser for a private university, I know that my work has made a difference in the lives of many. So why, I must ask myself, am I even a little sad?
And then I realize it’s not sadness that’s overwhelming me. Clearly, there is nothing to be sad about. The emotion I feel – if it is even an emotion – is surprise. I am overwhelmed at the surprise my life has been. Overwhelmed that I survived, let alone succeeded.
I remember, at the age of 40, when I first became a university vice-president. My mother was very worried. She never attended college but was an astute woman. She feared I wasn’t tough enough to handle the pressures and politics of university life. “You’re too nice,” she said. To which I responded, “I’m not as nice as you think.”
That was 24 years ago and I’ll admit there were times when I was not very nice. I feel bad about that, about people I may have hurt along the way to achieve my personal goals. But I also gave up a lot to succeed, and my personal life has hardly been a picnic. My wife and I suffered years of infertility, an emotionally troubled son, cancer, and a near fatal accident. Yet, here I am, about to begin the final phase of my life.
I think what I’m really struggling with is what so many people must ask themselves at this point in their lives: Was it worth it? How many 60-hour weeks did I put in? How many childhood milestones did I miss? How could I miss my oldest son’s first and only wrestling match? Being a phone call away is not the same as being in the next room.
I’m not the same person I was when I was 18. I’m not the same person I was when I was 40. And next year, when I am deep in the throes of retirement, I won’t be the same person I am now. I hope I will be better. It’s important.
Early in my career, when those 60-hour weeks were the norm, I was speaking with my boss about the books I was reading on leadership and management. He gave me some good advice that I tried to follow. He said, “Put down the books and just be yourself.” Looking back, I wish I had done that more often.
I realize now that I can finally, unabashedly, be myself. No wonder I’m overwhelmed and, yes, surprised! It’s a frightening proposition that thrills me. Who will I be now that I can be my true self? I can’t wait to find out.