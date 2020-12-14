PITTSFIELD — Having failed in just about all his legal actions to overturn the election results and halt the transition of presidential power to the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, lame-duck President Donald Trump is now threating to pardon a long list of individuals, including himself, for having committed any federal crimes.
In my opinion, Trump would lose again if he pardoned himself.
The power of a president to self-pardon is an open constitutional question. Time to do this grows shorter before Biden is inaugurated. There are many opinions, pro and con, by constitutional experts about this question. But so far, there is no final answer because this key opinion to decide this question belongs to the U.S. Supreme Court and it has yet to be called upon to render that opinion. There are no court decisions to be used as precedents.
Trump has laid the basis for such an opinion in favor of presidential self-pardons. Three vacancies occurred during his presidency. In filling those vacancies, Trump said publicly that it was important for the court to have its full complement of nine members. Three vacancies occurred during his presidential term, due to the death of two justices and the retirement of another. This gave Trump the opportunity to fill these vacancies. It appears that he chose three so-called originalist Justices to the court, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Trump’s anticipation, in my opinion, was that the pairing of these three new members of the court with the two older originalists, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, would form a solid majority that, among other rulings, would interpret the Constitution, as originally written, in favor of such matters as presidential self-pardons.
The matter of granting pardons, as originally written in the Constitution, is as follows: Article II, Section 2 provides in part that: “The President … shall have the Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” Jurists, who call themselves originalists, claim their duty is to interpret the Constitution as written. The simplistic and virtual meaning of the above language for an originalist would be that the president has an absolute power to grant to anyone, including himself, a pardon with just the exception of a government official who was impeached. An originalist would assert that if the drafters of the Constitution intended to exclude presidential self-pardons, they would have explicitly written it in their document as they did with impeachment.
But in my opinion it is improbable that the Founding Fathers, who wrote the Constitution, intended to allow presidents to self-pardon. As a matter of language, the very simple, clear and common understanding of the use of the word “grant,” in 1787 and now, is the giving of something by one person or entity to another person or entity. It requires the involvement of two persons or entities. It is not a common matter of speech to hear someone say I granted something to myself. As a matter of principle, one of the great democratic principles is that nobody is above the law. An interpretation that presidents could self-pardon and not be accountable for committing federal crimes would clearly put presidents above the law. James Madison, one of the leaders at the Constitutional Convention, wrote in The Federalist Papers, Number 10, that “No man is allowed to be a judge in his own cause, because his interest would certainly bias his judgement, and not improbably, corrupt his integrity.”
The Constitution was originally written to unite the former colonies into one state with a central government because the Articles of Confederation they were functioning under was not working. It was not written with the detail of today’s legal documents to try and cover all possible interpretations. In this case for example, a lawyer now would likely insert the exception in the Constitution that presidents could not self-pardon. But a lack of a lot of detail about presidential power in the Constitution did not cause an insurmountable problem for America until Trump’s presidency. As a former member of the Court, Justice William Brennan, noted: ”The genius of the Constitution rests … in the adaptability of great principles to cope with current problems and current needs.”
If called upon, the court can and should adapt the great principle of — no man being above the law — to cope with the current problem of a threatened self-pardon by Trump for any federal crimes he may have committed. Otherwise at some point, America could by ruled by a self-pardoned criminal.