Robert Mellion: The case for Question 3

Editor's Note Whenever possible, The Berkshire Eagle welcomes both sides of any ballot measure to have their say in an op-ed appealing to voters. After receiving this op-ed from the Yes on 3 campaign, The Eagle asked representatives of the No on 3 campaign if their side would like to submit as well. They declined, which is why this piece is being published without a counterpoint.

Question 3 on this November’s statewide ballot is about convenience and safety when it comes to the sale of alcoholic beverages in Massachusetts.

Consumers tell us they want the convenience of one-stop shopping when buying beer and wine, but they also say they want to ensure safety. Question 3 tackles both issues and that’s why a yes vote is called for.

Question 3 will appear on Tuesday’s ballot with the title “Changes to Alcohol Retail Licensing Initiative.” It was filed and is supported by your locally owned package stores, markets and convenience stores to restore balance in an industry that has been undermined by large, mostly out-of-state corporate interests seeking to control the market in alcohol retail sales.

The opposition is spending up to $3 million in Massachusetts on misleading ads claiming to represent the interests of small business. They are wrongfully stating that the law could shut down entire chain stores. This statement is an intentional misstatement of law that is categorically false. They’re strategy is to muddy the waters and confuse voters so that they vote no. This is why they intentionally keep declining invitations to debate the issue, relying solely on their multimillion-dollar misinformation campaign to win no votes.

So, what really would Question 3 do?

Question 3 is a compromise by local stores to chain stores that allows for the safe expansion of alcohol licenses in a manner that maintains local competition and is good for the community.

A yes vote will allow the state to progressively double the number of permitted beer and wine licenses a store, company or individual can hold from nine to 18. Most private retail states only allow three to five full liquor licenses per merchant. The number of stores selling spirits along with beer and wine would be capped at seven.

A yes vote also supports state tourism by bringing Massachusetts in line with every other state in the country in allowing for valid out-of-state IDs to be relied upon for retail sales of alcohol. Cannabis, as you may know, can be purchased in this state with any government ID. But Massachusetts is the only state in the country that does not permit a retailer to reasonably rely on valid out-of-state IDs. Question 3 will change that.

Question 3 strengthens public safety by prohibiting self-checkout of alcohol. It is very easy to illegally pass items through poorly managed self-checkout stations. This is why prescription medications and cigarettes cannot be bought using self-checkout. There is no reason to allow for the self-checkout of a highly regulated product that can harm or kill when overconsumed.

Question 3 also changes the basis for fines to retail operators in lieu of a suspension for illegal sales. The current law was written in the previous century before multichannel retail was permitted to sell alcohol beverages. After being convicted of an illegal sale, the law allows the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission or local authority to suspend an off-premises retail license or accept in compromise the payment of a fine. The fine is based upon a percentage of alcohol sales. This made sense back when only liquor stores sold alcohol. Question 3 is a needed update to the law that will encourage compliance with local and state public safety regulations. No food or multichannel retail store will be closed because the increased fine or because of the license suspension, which is unchanged by Question 3 and only applies to alcohol sales. On a snow day Target will stay open to sell bread, clothing, TVs and milk. Enough with the false fearmongering.

Out-of-state chains fear a yes vote on Question 3 because it has widespread bipartisan support from elected officials on Beacon Hill and civic organizations.

Question 3 is a safe way to expand alcohol licenses and meet the consumer demand for convenience, while also supporting public health and safety throughout Massachusetts.

Please vote yes on Question 3 on Tuesday.