I write to commend The Eagle’s recent editorial titled “Our Opinion: District attorney’s sense of ‘responsibility’ raises serious questions.”
To the article’s “entreaty that Ms. Harrington focus on her deadly serious duties, we must add that it is time for her to forthrightly answer questions raised by her behavior,” I submit that such answers will not be forthcoming or will be hidden behind the false jargon of a non-answer. Therefore, I will take the opportunity to share my beliefs about how the serious responsibilities of the Berkshire district attorney should be handled.
I came to the Berkshires because the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, which at the time was filled with experienced prosecutors, gave me my first chance as a lawyer. I wasn’t new to prosecution, after spending the majority of law school interning in both the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, but I was new to the Berkshires. I am proud to say that I have maintained a presence in the Berkshires ever since, initially with the District Attorney’s Office, and then in private practice, with a primary office in Pittsfield.
The Berkshires are now my home, and I speak out because of the tremendous amount of care I have for my community. Over the almost decade and a half of my time in the Berkshires, I have come across all walks of life and have enjoyed every moment of it. Now my county needs a change. It needs a chief prosecutor that doesn’t follow the trends of politics that reach far beyond our county, but rather focuses on the needs of the residents of Berkshire County. It needs a chief law enforcement officer who puts community safety and accountability over the false rhetoric of a certain political caucus or movement.
Crime is on the rise, including gang and gun violence, drug trafficking and its impact on overuse and overdose, and the county needs a prosecutor that isn’t a politician. The district attorney is ignorant to this fact and I will not stand for it and its resulting increase in crime and its impact on our community, family and friends. Left or right, red or blue, the obligation of the district attorney is to be the chief prosecutor for the county, and that means doing everything possible to create a safe community.
The current administration has not and will not address these issues.
Why are shootings and stabbings on the rise? Why is the opioid epidemic on the rise at a higher rate than almost any other county in Massachusetts? I submit to you that it is the result of a lack of competence, aptitude and awareness on the part of the current district attorney. She has run her office like an endless campaign and lacks the awareness and experience to address these problems. Her priorities are political, her cases are mishandled and, when pressed as to why, she has no legitimate answer. She has next to no trial experience and therefore cannot lead and train her staff on an essential and fundamental prosecutorial skill.
She wants to be involved in national political issues. She wants to spend her time tweeting from her official page about politicians that have nothing to do with Berkshire County. She even wanted to bring one in for her “celebrity” birthday fundraiser.
I don’t. I want safe streets, safe homes and a community that represents the best of what Massachusetts has to offer. I want an end to illegal firearms. I want an end to shootings and stabbings and the injuries and deaths they cause. I want an end to the dealing and trafficking of deadly drugs that so dangerously position our community for overdose. I want an end to the campaign culture in the District Attorney’s Office. I want an end to corruption.
I am prepared to do anything that is proper and necessary to achieve these results. Berkshire County does not need policies that pretend to tout progress and reform yet come at the expense of public safety and effective prosecution. The county needs a district attorney that can understand and adapt to the progress of our society, consider changes that may be reformative, but be dynamic and intelligent enough to make such decisions only when it is consistent with the safety of our community. I’m ready. Are you?