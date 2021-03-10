As a founder of the Friends of Springside Park, I feel the current mountain bike pump track proposal is wrong for this 111-year-old park — a natural, undisturbed, free, open space for all, as intended by the Miller family land donations in 1910 and 1939.
It now has about half the tree species of our region, and is known for its diversity of birds, mammals, plants, wetlands and terrain in the heart of Pittsfield, rare in an urban location. Such a restricted-use activity will have the gravest impact on its fragile habitats, an unprecedented nature’s classroom, a top priority of the park’s 2016 master plan, as well as community educational programs for the city’s schools.
Related to the master plan, the bike track’s proposed site is a “wide open … spacial (sic) center of the park, with some dozen trail mouths off its perimeter leading out to all other areas of the park. It is integral to several types of common park activity — hiking, cycling, dog walking, clean ups, and some educational events. It is prime for a combination of light recreational (already provided), along with (needed) focused agricultural opportunities and picnic/scenic stopping point activity.” These will no longer be possible with the presence of mountain biking.
Mountain biking already is taking place in spacious conservation sites in Pittsfield such as Kirvin, Burbank and Brattle Brook parks, not to mention the Pittsfield State Forest’s 11,000 acres and October Mountain State Forest’s 16,460 acres, venues that provide all the necessary ingredients and allow easy access for mountain biking without sacrificing the surrounding environment.
Why, then, invade Springside’s 200 unused acres?
One reason is money and influence. A specific example of the poisonous intersection of corporate, financial and political agendas is the relationship of the mountain-biking industry, biking associations and local officials across the country imposing bike trails and skills courses in natural areas never meant to be used for this destructive “sport.”
A local instance of this invasion is Springside Park, where, similar to other Berkshire natural areas, bikers have penetrated walking trails and now propose a pump track in a central area of the park. This will only get worse when the bikers decide to put the skills they learn to use, doing unsupervised, uncontrolled damage to the rest of the park.
The need for free land with convenient access to additional terrain is a prime attraction — who will police bikers and keep them at the track, and not run amok throughout the park?
Risking damage to public space
As is the case nationally, there is well-documented evidence of mountain-biking damage at Burbank, Pittsfield State Forest and October Mountain, where existing nature trails are ruined and new, illegally constructed bike trails destroy land and animal access, eliminating necessary brush growth, creating tire ruts where water flows and pools to kill roots (running down, rather than off, a trail), and adversely affecting floral growth.
The reality is that the vast majority of biking in the park will be adult races and people who will abuse and vandalize the park even further, just as has happened at the mounded area near Garland Avenue for two decades.
To state that its location at Springside is for access by low-income groups is misleading, since low-income children and adults, as everyone, already do engage and benefit from the undisturbed nature of Springside.
Issues of construction, maintenance, security, future funding, permits and vandalism are not solved with public-relations images and political maneuvers; they remain hidden and the result will be the devastation of the park.
Past experience with all-terrain vehicles, illegal dumping and destruction of trails, bridges and birdhouses, among other things, guarantees any new construction will be vandalized without impediment.
The questions unanswered
Most of the studies cited by bike associations and their websites, which serve as consultants with political and media strategies for use by local advocates, are written by bikers and misinterpret their own data, as well as avoid objective studies that come to different conclusions.
What specific structures — metal, synthetics, paving — will be built? What is the actual space required, as opposed to promotional “estimates”? How will people access the course? Where will they park? Will there be water lines interrupting the park’s landscape and for what purpose?
This will involve dredging more land for a blacktopped course, access road and parking lot close to the site, further harming the park ecosystems and beauty. Will there be approvals for such construction in accordance with state and federal law?
It is easy to see a prohibitive cost with an ultimate agenda of taking over the entire park, as was the case with the 1990 golf course, 2003 soccer fields and other proposals.
We must confront this intrusion and deny any use of the park for mountain biking or similar restricted-use disruptive activity. Are we to sacrifice passive recreation for all our people in the name of destructive thrills for a myopic few? Do we as a city want to turn every park into yet another sports complex? Or do we value something more, a place of reflection and connection with nature, others, and oneself, giving us our full humanity, Springside’s gift to us all?