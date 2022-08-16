Ruth Bass: 50 senators don't care about your grands or great-grands

RICHMOND — We have 50 United States Senators who don’t care whether my great-grandchildren will be able to go out and play. If those kids survive floods, wildfires, 110 degrees and windstorms, they will be inside with the air-conditioning on — not in the sandbox where my kids dug for hours. Not riding a bike or climbing Lenox Mountain.
We’ll probably never know whether Joe Manchin intended all along to support the recently passed climate bill and just enjoyed being the center of attention and the power of holding the key in his hand, the ability to keep leaving everyone holding their breath.
What we do know is that 50 Republicans voted no. Some may have done so thoughtfully, but it’s more logical to think they dug their heels in because this bill was Joe Biden’s, and they pledged to obstruct, be stubborn and never admit he was right about anything.
It’s a good idea to get on the internet and read some details about what the bill does. There are good things in there, just like the recently passed gun-related bill, but not enough. As every teenager knows, when your parent won’t buy you a car, it’s OK if they’ll at least let you use one. Something is a whole lot better than nothing.
This vote is particularly alarming if you love Maine. Perhaps it’s the wild rocks and crashing waves of the Marginal Way in Ogunquit, or the pools in Biddeford, or the little row of artist-worthy beach houses in Wells, or Pemaquid Point or the long stretches of Popham Beach. Maybe it’s Monhegan Island or the harbor at Boothbay that appeal.
Today’s story of all those Atlantic-fronting places is that the ocean is warming faster in Maine than anywhere else on the globe; it’s rising, affecting not only the shoreline but creating potential disaster in the tidal rivers that line the coast. Scientists say the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99 percent of the world’s other oceans.
Lobsters, classic to Maine, are the opposite of New Englanders, who migrate south when the weather turns frigid. Now lobsters are going north because bone-chilling water is their cup of tea. And the warmer waters are bringing nasty invasive seaweeds from the south.
In the face of all this, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine could have voted for her state recently when a small step was taken toward fighting climate change. But she didn’t. So she didn’t welcome lower prescription drug prices for her aging populace. And she wasn’t interested in billions to lower the deficit, even though the size of that was once a constant worry of her fellow Republicans. She also, apparently, doesn’t care whether my great-grandchildren can take a deep breath of fresh air in their backyards.
But Maine’s not waiting for the senator or Congress. In 2020, Gov. Janet Mills launched and funded “Maine Won’t Wait,” a program to fight climate change. Clean energy is one of the main goals, but her challenge to the people is far-flung, and she took her inspiration from 50 years ago when a little girl’s letter inspired Edmund Muskie to get rid of the industrial stink in Maine’s rivers. It’s gone.
Thinking Collins would jump ship might have been silly on my part. Also, how did Mitt Romney, former Massachusetts resident and ex-governor, vote no? He knows better than most of his Senate colleagues that climate could change the map when it comes to Provincetown, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard and perhaps all of Cape Cod. But he joined the flock who apparently still think the ocean won’t wash land away as if it were shaking an Etch-a-Sketch.
People need to know that conservatives are choosing their employment over their constituents, whether it’s prescription prices, clean energy, corporate taxes or the deficit. They choose flood, fire and melting glaciers over an admission that Democrats might be right and that scientists could be right that it’s code red for humanity.
It’s time to stop worrying about the price at the pump and start worrying about whether to buy a smaller car, get a hybrid, get an electric, drive a little slower (which saves gallons of gas). If we keep on living the way we’ve been doing it, the future’s children will suffer, possibly die. Politicians suggest making a plan for mid-term voting. Best they follow Maine and decide America can’t wait. Shouldn’t wait. Won’t wait.