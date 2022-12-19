Ruth Bass: Christmas spirit travels — by land, sea and air

’Tis six days before Christmas and all through the house,
Every creature is stirring except for the mouse,
He’s tucked himself in, under the stair,
In hopes that St. Nicholas won’t find him there.
He knows kids love Santa, but he’s seen the trap
And knows just what happens, when it goes snap.
———
The children are high as proverbial kites,
Nothing to do but keep counting the nights
’Till Santa comes slipping right down the chim-en-y
A stuffed pack on his back — oh, my Jiminy.
And Mama in her apron and Dad by the grill,
Know this week will be long, no one will sit still.
———
To find calm in the storm and keep everyone warm,
They invite all the kids, neighbors’ and theirs
To come over for supper and consider affairs.
Bring a toy you’re all done with, and a piggy bank too
We have some things we really must do.
———
So, before they can eat Mama’s squiggly pasta,
They must listen to dad tell his tales of disasta.
He’s about to present them a challenging hurdle,
A project to do that’s much harder than Wordle.
Right here where we live, we have lots of kids
Whose daddies and mommies are quite on the skids.
———
They don’t have the money for a bunch of new toys,
They’re not quite as lucky as you girls and boys.
Not one of you is to start singing the blues,
While you put all those toys that you don’t ever use
Right into this bag, with a hug and a kiss
Once you’ve said goodbye, it’s a thing you won’t miss.
And we’ll take them to kids who don’t have as much stuff
’Cuz all of you have more than enough.
———
And up popped the voice of one Cindy Lou Who,
“Sharing’s the best thing little kids to now do
But why did I bring my bank shaped like a pig,
It’s full of my savings for a Harry Styles gig.
———
Dad focused a frown on Miss Cindy Lou Who,
You mustn’t go grinchy, it’s not what you do,
Cindy frowned back and thought about Styles,
To fill up the pig, she’d gone many miles,
Sitting with babies, shoveling walks,
Pushing the strollers up hills and down blocks.
But she thought of the Grinch, so green and so greedy,
When she’d first met that creep, he was smiling but seedy.
’Twas the night she’d found Santa and gone into shock,
She’d come to believe that her dad filled her sock.
As a cute little girl with a quite winning way,
She’d managed to save her little town’s day.
So what now, she said, so I won’t be a Grinch,
I can give a few dimes to help in a pinch.
———
It’s Ukrainian kids, said the dad, who may not hang up a sock
Many hide in their cellars with doors on the lock,
While rockets and bombs fall out of the sky
And food for the table’s in quite short supply.
Cindy opened her pig, sending coins to the floor
And all the kids, oh so quick, just added lots more.
And then in a twinkling, the pile squished into a ball
And started to roll past the crowd in the hall.
———
Away to the window dad flew like a flash,
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash
And the ball rolled straight out with a terrible crash,
Down the drive to the street to cut a wide swath
With people all throwing their coins in its path.
Bigger and bigger the money ball grew
Faster and faster the metallic orb flew
Till it came to the office of a very great chef
A man who was feeding the global bereft.
And what to his wondering eyes should appear
But thousands of dollars in a great sphere.
———
At the feet of Chef Andrés, José his first name,
The shiny great ball to a sudden stop came.
He’d feed many people with all of this money,
He’d learned long ago that hungry’s not funny.
Chef figured that Santa would get to Ukraine,
His reindeer would manage the drones, snow or rain.
———
For a people besieged, but so loyal and brave.
It would take more than food their country to save.
But meals were his part in their fight every day,
And those kids with their ball had made a big play.
He opened his door, saw the moon very bright
Shouted Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.