Ruth Bass: Removal of poet's work from Florida school library echoes a troubling past

RICHMOND — “I have a little shadow that goes in and out with me, and what can be the use of him is more than I can see.”
That’s Robert Louis Stevenson, a poet known to me before I ever went to school, before I even knew what a poem was. And I loved the part about the shadow growing fast, not slowly, as proper children do. I started paying attention to my shadow.
Stevenson saw into a child’s mind in the way that A.A. Milne did with his king who disdained marmalade and kept insisting on butter for his bread. Children react to poetry, and as poet and writing teacher Sarah Trudgeon of Great Barrington has said, “Inherently, kids are poets.”
With the Fireside Poets program that Trudgeon and others have conducted in Pittsfield, elementary school kids have learned to poetically express their thoughts on sounds, bruised knees, trees, houses, whatever is in their lives, good or not so. Anyone who read the publication of Berkshire kids’ poems in The Eagle a few months ago had to admire how creating a poem made these elementary school kids think and see and feel. And learn to write.
So, it was with sadness that I watched Florida’s governor and candidate for president of the United States comment on removal of Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb” from a Miami-Dade elementary school.
“I never heard of it,” was the most astonishing thing he said about the work Gorman read at President Biden’s inaugural. Viral is a small word for how that poet, her performance and her work went around the world. Stylish in lemon-zest yellow, the 22-year-old Black descendant of slaves let us think and see and feel what she thinks and sees and feels. It was spectacular, simultaneously disturbing and uplifting; it’s hard to accept that Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t know about it.
He quickly added that the Gorman book, published in 2021, had not been banned. It had merely been removed from the elementary school as unsuitable — based on the complaint of one parent — and placed on the shelves at the middle school. But we know the Fireside Poets in Pittsfield are blossoming in elementary school, looking about and looking within to express their thoughts.
That’s what Gorman did at the inauguration, telling us: “To compose a country committed/ To all cultures, colors, characters,/ And conditions of man./ And so we lift our gazes not/ To what stands between us,/ But what stands before us./ We close the divide, Because we know to put/ Our future first, we must first/ Put our differences aside.”
DeSantis also said that Americans have an “obligation” to “analyze media outlets.” I agree, totally. But then he said this was a “poem hoax.” (When it comes to vocabulary, we Americans have had enough of the words “hoax” and “witch hunt”.) In any case, what was he thinking? The complainant listed Oprah Winfrey as author of “The Hill We Climb.” (She did write the foreword.) So maybe that misled the governor. Or maybe he didn’t pay attention to Biden’s inaugural. Or maybe he just wanted to defend one parent.
The mother of two who succeeded in getting Gorman’s poem banished from her kids’ school has, according to a story in The Guardian, submitted a list of books she wants out of their school, including books on Cuba and “The ABCs of Black History” by Black poet Langston Hughes.
She told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, after apologizing for her anti-Semitic post, that she hadn’t read the words before posting the message. She also said, “I’m not a reader. I’m not a book person,” and admitted she’d read only snippets of the books she wanted removed. She said they contained “hate messages.”
It makes you wonder if people who believe our kids are endangered by “To Kill A Mockingbird” or “Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret” have ever read Harper Lee or any of Judy Blum’s books or the lyric poetry and children’s books of Langston Hughes. We are living with a shadow, and it’s not just the one that we cast.