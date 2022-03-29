Ruth Bass: April’s cruel, as the poet says, but March is undependable

RICHMOND — Ice particles fell on my head and glittered on the winterized grass last Thursday. They were not snowflakes, which are flat; and not hail, which is round, and not sleet, which cuts.
These were angular, clear-as-glass bits of ice, some as big as a quarter-inch across and non-symmetrical. You could pick them up, and they were thick enough so they did not instantly melt.
A short distance away, clusters of snowdrops topped slender, green leaves. Not fully out, their blooms hung down, tear-shaped. Neither hail, nor snow nor pieces of ice keep them from coming up, blossoming whenever they’re ready and providing a hopeful link to spring. When the sun hits, the buds will turn into tiny white wings.
The same day, a layer of what looked like gauze, or an extreme spread of fairy sheets, embraced the upper level of Lenox Mountain. But the cover wasn’t soft — it was ice, hard-sealed around every twig of maples, oak trees and hemlocks. And it stayed, much of the day.
This is March in the Berkshires. Where my offspring live, only 2 1/2 hours away, daffodils are up, budded or blooming. Around here, they’re barely four inches tall. And while it’s a little early to rake away wet leaves and the slimy mess around the hostas, it’s hard not to start poking at spring tasks a little — wearing a parka and leather gloves.
The poet T.S. Eliot claimed April as the cruelest month. But I think March should be the top seed in that competition. March is a tease — 50 degrees and a crocus one day, snow the next, dripping roofs the next, then ice on the mountain. Even before climate change, March had a behavior problem.
Small wonder. It’s named for the Roman god of war, Mars. It’s also the month, in the days when generals avoided winter wars, when they resumed battle. And it’s a tricky month in terms of gravel roads and war. If the thaw is on, some roads here can go from rutted to bottomless in a day or two; and as the Russians have discovered in Ukraine, tanks don’t travel well on soft earth.
On March 18, just prior to the official first day of spring, we had a full moon with the odd name of Worm Moon. The flocks of robins in our field indicate that the Farmers’ Almanac’s connection of the Worm Moon to the awakening of earthworms might be quite correct. A few misguided earthworms did appear, dead, on the paved road last week, apparently not the preferred robin dining. Cleanup will be the work of crows.
In any case, the Worm Moon is the last full moon of winter, and the almanac calls it the right time to start seedlings indoors. Columnist Ron Kujawski, guru of vegetables, advises that it’s also the time to plant peas — but not in my soaking-wet garden, where you might find your boots stuck in the mud.
We go with the “plant Patriot’s Day for harvest on the Fourth of July.” Tradition says you are then able to serve fresh peas and wild salmon on the holiday because Atlantic salmon return to New England rivers in July.
Snow may be what’s falling on my head by the time this is read. Irish and Scottish legends say March’s often stormy exit is because of the Borrowing Days — the idea that March borrowed three days from April — and apparently must be punished for that.
In like a lamb, out like a lion, your grandmother might say about March. The month didn’t exactly come in sheepishly, although we had a really warm day in the first week. So perhaps we’ll be lucky, and the exit won’t exactly be with a roar. But Monday’s 16 degrees seemed like more than a grumble.