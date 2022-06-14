Ruth Bass: Are you ‘comfortable’ with guns of mass destruction? 44 percent of Republicans are, according to a new poll

RICHMOND — An amazing percentage of Republicans across the nation are “more comfortable” with mass shootings than with even the least stringent of proposed reforms to gun control.
In a new poll from CBS and YouGov, released one week ago, 44 percent of Republicans said mass shootings were “something we have to accept as part of a free society.” Only 15 percent of Democrats and 27 percent of independents agree.
Amazing and alarming. And those numbers show why Republicans in Congress will continue to water down whatever new laws are proposed if the bills have the word gun in them. It’s time to figure out just what “comfortable” means, pose questions for that 44 percent — and U.S. senators of the Republican persuasion.
The father of a child gunned down in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting talks about how he won’t be able to share his life — meals, parties, homework, growing up, advice — with his daughter ever again, a sad wonder in his voice as he tries to absorb that future. Are you comfortable with that?
The gunman — using an AR-15 rifle — shot his grandmother in the face before he headed to the elementary school in Uvalde. How comfortable are you with that?
The AR-15 was designed for battlefield use and demolishes a child to the point where only fabric remnants or DNA can be used for identification. Still comfortable?
An unsmiling but composed 11-year-old testified she smeared herself with blood and played dead in her Uvalde classroom. Are you comfortable with your daughter suffering that, plus shrapnel in her small body?
A 38-year-old survivor of Columbine has never healed. Trauma and nightmares revive every spring with the anniversary of the shooting that shocked the world — albeit too briefly. Plenty of World War II, Vietnam, Korean and more recent combat veterans can tell you about those bad dreams. Are you comfortable with the idea that your 15-year-old daughter might suffer fear and nightmares 23 years after being wounded in a mass shooting?
A mother whose child was killed in Uvalde tells a reporter that those who say they can’t imagine what she’s going through need to face reality, that it could happen to them if nothing is done. Are you comfortable with the expectation that a gunman may be in your future?
Jaclyn Corin, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, says she walked safely away, then had to do something about her fear and her good luck; she spent the rest of her high school days “throwing away the rest of my childhood” and advocating for control of gun violence. Are you comfortable with that kind of teen fear?
Kids who survived Columbine went to funeral after funeral after funeral, burying their classmates. Are you comfortable with driving your 15-year-old granddaughter to the burial of her peers?
So, what’s on the table? Forget the idea that assault weapons will be banned, which they once were nationwide and still are in Massachusetts. That law makes me comfortable about thinking my neighbors probably aren’t packing guns of mass destruction. Probably forget raising the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21, despite the fact that experts say it would give the teenage mind time to grow and mature and could make a huge difference.
On the table are so-called red flag laws. Nineteen states, including Massachusetts, have them. They vary a lot from state to state, but basically they provide a way to take guns away from a person unsuited to have them. The problem is cases like that of Adam Lanza, who was diagnosed with mental problems at 14 and resisted proposals to do anything about it — and whose mother substituted appeasement for treatment. She often bought him a new gun for his armory. He was not appreciative — he shot her before going to Sandy Hook School. She apparently would not have waved a red flag for outside help.
Expanding background checks is on the table, along with safe storage of guns. But real life and real death says so much more is needed. No one needs to own an AR-15. It’s for war, not peace, and should be banned. The House of Representatives’ judiciary committee wants bans on large-capacity magazines, regulations of firearm storage in homes, more rules on bump stocks and ghost guns. The Senate will balk on many of these proposals.
About 56 percent of independent voters and more than 75 percent of Democrats in the CBS poll feel availability of guns is why we have more mass shootings than any other country. We don’t have more mental illness than the Scandinavians or the Canadians or the French, and nothing is more empty than the hackneyed phrase “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” That’s dumb. We have more shootings because we have more guns.
It’s true we have to accept a lot of things as a free society. But it’s shocking to think that 44 percent of a party — the Republican party — think mass shootings are just another day in the U.S.A.
My die-hard Republican father, a gun owner, would not be the least bit comfortable with that.