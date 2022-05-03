Ruth Bass: A visit to the Art Institute of Chicago yields cultural enrichment — and another magnet for the fridge

RICHMOND — Resistance to gift shops in museums means admire and walk on past the sweatshirts, placemats, note cards, prints in all sizes, postcards, scarves, hats and tote bags illustrated with something from the collections.
I can do that, but admit I am drawn to the magnets. Thus, after a recent visit to Chicago, Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” is now holding up a small 2022 calendar on the refrigerator.
The Seurat, comprised of trillions of tiny dots of color, has been on my wish-to-see list (I don’t do buckets) ever since I first encountered it during a college course. Standing close, standing away, walking forward, backing up — it was a thrill to see this giant painting at the Art Institute of Chicago.
Often erroneously referred to as Sunday afternoon in the park (which it is), the painting is not only magnificent in its 6-by-9 foot splendor but was the kickoff of the Neo-Impressionist movement. Interesting that what came to be known as Seurat’s pointillism happened because he combined his painter knowledge of color with his scientific study of colors combined with optic perceptions. It was hard to stop looking and move on to other wonders of the Art Institute.
But we did. We overstayed my usual museum limit (about two hours) and went from the brilliant reds, greens and golds of an Egyptian mummy, to Monet’s haystacks, to Picasso’s “The Old Guitarist,” to the blindingly blue Chagall windows and a copy of Alexander Calder’s red “Flying Dragon.” The original Calder lives outdoors in Chicago.
The colorful mummy case is the tomb of Pa-ankh-en-Amun, a doorkeeper at the temple of Amun, a home of the gods accessible only to kings and priests. So he was a kind of super bouncer who also swept the sand away from the entrance. It’s spectacular, and it was fun to listen in while a woman explained about the burial practices of the Egyptians to a couple of wide-eyed young children.
The institute attracts more than 1.5 million visitors a year but was uncrowded when we were there, no jam around the Seurat, because it was the pre-public hour reserved for members — and our hosts were members. And they were willing to end our tour with the temptations of the gift shop — so many magnets.
The evidence of their pull is stuck all over my fridge, and only about half are from museums: A tall ship from the Penobsocot Marine Museum, a fashionable lady with geraniums at the Florence Griswold Museum, the greenness of Van Gogh at Arles from The Clark.
The others, often from shops that stand between you and the exit (marketing coercion), include the Japanese Garden in Portland, Oregon; Fenway Park; a cross-legged frog from Beatrix Potter’s house; the Crater in Petersburg, Virginia; the rock pillars of Meteora in Greece, where transport to the top was in a basket. A favorite is Crater Lake, purchased because we were in the lodge above the lake in snow and fog and never saw even a drop of it.
My traveling friend, granddaughter Hannah, was more taken with Chicago sweatshirts than magnets. But she tolerated my bird-watching excursion, so on our last day I boarded the 150-foot-high Ferris wheel because she asked. It was gondola-style, not the open wooden benches of my teen years, remembered for how boys always wanted to rock the seat and make you scream.
Who is chaperoning whom, various people asked. Neither, we agreed. But she did make me double mask on the airplane.