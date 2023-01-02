RICHMOND — The Sunday afternoon drive, a tradition that still survives in some families, could well have been the Sunday night drive in the Berkshire December. That’s when front lawns exploded with strings of lights, silvery reindeer, a plastic world of blow-ups of Santa and, sometimes, sounds of carols, all of which has a curfew time.

Even as electric bills go up and people complain about the cost of a can of tuna, a non-pound of coffee, a gallon of gas, the lights of the season go on in the face of more darkness than anyone likes. Our need is reflected in celebrations of Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa, when lights beam and candles glow in households of varying beliefs.

The Shakers also embraced light, and, according to Henry Plummer in his book “Stillness and Light,” they manipulated light not just as a practical matter but also “to sculpt a deliberately spiritual presence within their space.” Locally, Becket artist Joe Wheaton added a whole new dimension to Shaker manipulation of light as his projections danced through Hancock Shaker Village on a series of nights in December.

Wheaton has created the Shaker show for two years and still finds himself “very moved being there in the darkness.” He’s a team of one and went every evening to turn on his nine projectors and then turn them off again, and he admits that he “nibbles” at changes constantly. His work has been seen from a summerlong display at the Colonial Theatre to international sites.

Joe made his first videos at 12, but a lot of careers, all art-connected, have paraded through his life. He started as a potter, has been a restaurateur, famous for making incredible cakes, then became a sculptor of metal rather than flour, making pieces as much as 10 feet tall until a shoulder replacement made him discard some of his ideas about sculpture.

At Nevada’s Burning Man festival, he was exposed to video projection and was pulled in. He purchased a computer program, taught himself, takes his own photos and sometimes shoots 3,000 pictures in a day, a creative artist and a technical wizard. At Hancock, he photographed buildings, interiors, drawings and archival items.

We went, my granddaughter and I, when the Berkshire air was barely into double digits and admittedly walked a little faster than we do there for spring’s baby animals special. Paths were lighted and clear, despite the recent storms, and it was lovely to be out there in the quiet winter.

From the wide hall between the store and the ticket counter, we could see colors and designs floating across the gray stone of the Round Stone Barn. Next came a larger-than-life cow, a Wheaton creation so real you expected her to moo. The dark behemoth known as the Brick Dwelling came to life, the windows flashing alternately with illumination of the entire side wall. Joe worked from a photo, first erasing the windows and then mapping a projection of light.

“Buildings tell you what the surface will do,” he says. “They have personalities, and you do not want to hide the place itself.” At the Round Stone Barn, its heavily textured gray stone ideal for video, the ever-moving colors reflected both the practicality of the Shakers and their deep religious beliefs, moving quickly from spirit drawings to labels for Shaker goods. Plus a giant chicken.

In an Eagle interview, Joe Wheaton said, “I wanted to celebrate what the Shakers created. I’ve laid a blanket of color over it.” And that blanket has been placed as delicately as a parent covers a sleeping child, not wanting to wake it. Joe considers the village “very special.”

It’s a different story inside the barn, where ribbons of intense light run around the room, up and down and across the vertical timbers. “Frenetic,” the artist says. Entering at the upper level, we were met by the falsely warming aroma of farm animals.

Sure enough, sheep, a cow that looked less with it than the fake one at the entrance and two donkeys were down below, munching hay and getting petted by visitors. We enjoyed a different world for 45 minutes or so, only noticing our very cold toes when we were back at the car.

Illuminations have taken off in the Berkshires in the past few years, including the early entry of Naumkeag’s glorious and innovative decoration of the former Choate house in Stockbridge and the more recent NightWood, a lighted stroll through woods and gardens at Edith Wharton’s The Mount in Lenox. And Berkshire comes, meandering, pushing a stroller, tapping a cane.

On a more permanent basis, Berkshire Lightscapes is turning night-dark architecture into eye-catching art in downtown Pittsfield. The nonprofit has lit up buildings on North Street, plus the façade of City Hall, with the goal of making downtown more inviting and safer as people walk to theaters and restaurants.

The sun runs away early these days, when it shows up at all. But the creative are at work, even as their lights go to bed — and let the world sleep in the natural dark.