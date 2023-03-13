Ruth Bass: Banned by some, adored by others, author Judy Blume is still asking questions

RICHMOND — Many books that have crammed shelves in this house have been dropped off at the garage under the Berkshire Athenaeum for its book sales, but not the shabby looking paperback called “Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret.”
That book has been banned by people who don’t want to answer teen’s questions but don’t want to answer the queries themselves. It was a much-read treasure here and a keeper.
Author Judy Blume committed the dreadful sin of answering a great many of those questions when her character Margaret hit the shelves of teens in 1970. And the author has continued to do so in every decade since. Her offense was to give answers to the questions that were bothering Margaret, questions centering on religion, menstruation and girl feelings about boys.
School libraries banned Blume books — but they kept coming, 33 of them in all. And today, after years of failed projects, all kinds of companies are on the Blume bandwagon, turning her books into films. Film proposals didn’t get anywhere in the past because the author wasn’t willing to make her books “more acceptable.” In other words, take stuff out if it might offend anyone.
Blume has always opposed the banning of books. She says, “I was never told what I couldn’t write. I felt only that I had to write the most honest books I could … . Much of it grew out of my own feelings and concerns when I was young.”
One of the reasons behind the surge of interest is that Blume’s ardent fans, now adults with power in the film industry, are pushing what the New York Times referred to as Blume-aissance. Next month, for instance, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” will debut in theaters.
Much-loved by generations of adolescent girls, the book was apparently the one she was most reluctant “to adapt.” For those who haven’t read it (but should), it’s about a 12-year-old girl who is struggling over the physical changes in her body and questioning organized religion in her mind.
The Times reported that filmmaker Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”) sent an email plea to Blume and then visited her in Key West to make her case. It might seem incongruous that the outspoken Blume lives in a state that is now putting a heavy foot on what is read, taught or recognized as history. But as anyone who’s been there knows, the culture of Key West is a bit out of step with much of the rest of the state.
Also in the works are an animated Disney film based on “Superfudge,” and a Netflix series inspired by “Forever.” After hanging fire for a long time, “Summer Sisters,” is being produced by Jenna Bush Hager at Peacock. There’s more, all of it a testament to how unforgettable Blume’s books were and are to teens who aged into power.
We’re having a Banbook-aissance now. And book suppression tactics are harder to combat when writers and editors buckle to pressure at the pre-publication stage — whether it’s because of their political or religious beliefs, or because they are afraid of what some of the buying public will say or do.
In a democracy, the freedom to read is basic for information, for argument, for survival. As Blume has said, “I believe that censorship grows out of fear … and some parents are easily swayed. Book banning satisfies their need to feel in control of their children’s lives … they want to believe that if their children don’t read about it, their children won’t know about it. And if they don’t know about it, it won’t happen.”
She’s been attacked for the language and sexuality in her teen books. But she’s perturbed that all kinds of things today can land a book on the censors’ list, including Satanism and “a hundred other isms.” And that the books most targeted include those that encourage kids to think or question authority. She has regret for “the books that will never be written, the books that will never be read. And all due to the fear of censorship.”
No doubt she’s alarmed by today’s trend to “fix” our American history because some parents don’t want their kids to learn about how god-awful slavery was. They fear their kids will feel guilty for being white. What needs to be considered is how little guilt was felt by white Americans in the centuries in which slaves built good lives and prosperity for white people.
My parents were conservative on just about everything, but they never said, “You can’t read that.” My grandmothers were both New England conservatives and great readers, and they never said that either. Nor did we.
One of my best stories of remembering that you have to answer kids’ questions (but not necessarily with an encyclopedic discourse) was when a small voice came from the bathroom asking, “Mommy, what’s a w-h-o-r-e-h-o-u-s-e?”
He was maybe 10, maybe 8, reading Curt Flood’s autobiography, the story of a black baseball player who couldn’t stay in a hotel when the team played in Atlanta. I answered the question, and a couple of branches were added to that kid’s education. From reading.