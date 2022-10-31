RICHMOND — Shrubs and flowers inspire flights of imagination. So you plant bee balm in the spring and have a mental picture of hummingbirds flicking their long tongues into the red tubes of those flowers — once summer comes. You sit outside in August and watch it happen.
Winterberry (ilex verticillate), a native shrub, in its best years produces hundreds of bright red berries, and if the migrating cedar waxwings and bluebirds don’t wipe them out in the fall, the over-wintering robins gobble them in January. These front-of-the-house shrubs make you think of putting another in back where it’s visible from the kitchen window, imagining a flurry of blue wings out there when you’re washing the coffee pot.
Sink time is big time in every house. No one should count the amount of time spent at the kitchen sink, before and after meals and in between. Too depressing. It’s ideal to have something out there to look at — from mine, it’s like a video. Turkeys peck their way through the garden, deer munch apples that fell, blueberries have a cloud of bloom in spring and sport orange leaves late into fall, nuthatches scoot upside down on the birch trees.
You’d think that was enough. But three years ago, a pair of winterberries were planted quite close to the house and within the window view. And eight days ago, two bluebirds perched and ate red berries and turned one more gardener’s dream into reality. I look even more often now, but they haven’t been back.
Fall is always a glass that is both half full (foliage, harvest) and half empty (end of garden, trees shedding). In the case of bee balm, it spreads faster than goldenrod, so you have to compost half of them to save the surrounding sedums and peonies. Easy to forget the enchantment of hummers when hauling old plants away. As for winterberry, one of ours insists on sprawling into a struggling holly and also has all kinds of shoots coming up from its roots, which are always eager to travel. Pruning essential, the negative side.
’Tis the season for wildlife to think about stoking and storing. We’re told not to feed the creatures, and Great Barrington made that official recently, promising penalties to those who think it’s OK to put out sandwiches or whatever, or that it’s cute to have a personal raccoon or bear. Good idea. But wildlife helps itself, often in a damaging way. Our deer chomped on whatever apples they could reach in our yard, eliminating all the low-hanging fruits (and probably shedding ticks as they lunched). Undeterred by heights, blue jays took bites out of the fruits, destroying perfection.
Wildlife has cracked open pumpkins, stripped pole beans of pods and leaves, eaten the tops off carrots (so it takes a shovel to get them out), taken Brussels sprouts to the ground and nibbled at tomatoes. Except for the Brussels sprouts, we plant enough to get a share.
But overall, it’s a delicious, crisp time of year when the kitchen keeps trading one aroma for another, as the garden encounters the stove. A pumpkin baking for bread, slow-cooking onions for soup, the last of the tomatoes for chili, hot cider simmering, leeks for a beef dish — and enough of each to stick some in the freezer for days when it’s easier to warm a little something than go to the store. We too stoke and store.