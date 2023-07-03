Ruth Bass: Barrington Stage Company presents music to think by

RICHMOND — We went to see “Cabaret” last week at Barrington Stage’s big theater on Union Street.

The show was also big, big in staging, big in imagining, big in challenge. Interactive, emotional, manic, thought-provoking, disturbing, weepy, fun and fresh. If the box office is still open for this one (performances through Saturday), grab a ticket.

Anyone who might have worried that Alan Paul couldn’t step into Julianne Boyd’s magic ruby shoes, she/her, they/them, he/him or any/all can relax. Boyd did a smashing job with one musical after another, and Paul’s just put his first in the Berkshires right up there with them.

Why all those pronouns? In the program, in this diverse cast, the actors list their preferred pronouns, the way they define themselves. It’s incredibly confusing to those of us who’ve lived through decades of traditional he/she, that’s-all-there-is, kind of thinking, but we’ll get it eventually. As for any/all, which was next to actor Nik Alexander’s name, you’re left to wonder. Does any/all think in terms of Nik’s living all the pronouns, does it mean Nik is simply not offended by whatever pronoun you use? Challenge or joke? Don’t know.

Our matinee audience, 90 percent gray-headed or dyed, seemed unperturbed by pronouns or what gender belonged to whom. Perhaps we’ve come a distance from the days when Shakespeare’s Tina Packer shocked some theater-goers locally by casting an Asian as Juliet or Black actors as royals that everyone knew were white in history.

Alan Paul is quite right that old musicals can be revived meaningfully. The same goes for certain TV shows — the old “Law and Order” series and “West Wing” could have been written yesterday, and they haven’t had any updating.

Paul made “Cabaret” feel contemporary, and his cast is part of that, encompassing cisgender, nonbinary, transgender people, and actors of all shapes, size and color. And the show is so good, you don’t even think about the diversity — except when a cabaret dancer in a skimpy girl-sexy costume says to a member of the audience in a baritone voice, “I have never been to the Berkshires before, and everyone is so nice here.”

Talking to the audience? Well, this show begins before it begins, with chorus members skittering around in the aisles, chatting with patrons and dodging ushers who are still seating people. And then they’re on stage, and you’re not quite sure whether the show has started yet or is still in a prologue. Is it time to stop reading the program, shut off the phone? Is this usual? Don’t know. Didn’t see it on Broadway.

The fun thing was when the cabaret girls were dancing in the aisle and two of them grabbed theater-goers for a whirl. The tough thing was when emcee Nik A---- was in your face, insisting you think.

It’s hard not to take this home, wake up the next day still thinking about it. The message is certainly contemporary when too many Americans, like the partiers in “Cabaret,” are completely blind to the reality that we are at the edge of a precipice, like sheep pausing for word from the bellwether. In the show, it’s Cliff who finally breaks out of his shy, unsophisticated American self and yells at the woman he’s been living with, “If you’re not against all this, you’re for it. Or you might as well be.”

It’s parallel to the now familiar “see something, say something,” edited to “think something, do something” not live in complacency. By the end of the show, many in the cabaret are wearing red armbands with the Nazi swastika on them, sheep ready to take the plunge. It occurred to me that it would be very hard for me, even playing a role, to fasten the Velcro of that band around my arm. Perhaps impossible.

This Fourth of July, amid drums, bugles and burgers, might be time to remember the courage of those colonials in Philadelphia who saw, thought and did. We should not be blind, deaf and speechless while wannabe rulers ban books, demean women, shun gays, inhibit voting, incite violence, insult the planet and hand out guns like popcorn. But some of us are doing just that.